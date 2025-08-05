From pole to peace: Elevate Studio in Sterling offers a twist on fitness

Amber Hoffman, owner of Elevate Studio, assists clients at her fitness center located at 325 First Ave. in Sterling, on Aug. 1, 2025. (Brandon Clark)

A new studio in Sterling is turning fitness upside down, sometimes literally, with a unique twist on breaking a sweat.

Elevate Studio offers a variety of specialty fitness classes, including pole fitness, cardio drumming, kettlebell and more. Owner Amber Hoffman opened the studio at 325 First Ave. on May 10.

Hoffman’s journey into pole fitness began years ago when she was hired by a promotion company and eventually landed in Las Vegas, where she trained with several renowned instructors.

“It was the same group of girls that rated the pole fitness certifications and full fitness structure classes,” Hoffman said. “They’re the ones that pushed it as an actual physical fitness course and then to the Olympics.”

Her early exposure to this evolving fitness movement laid the foundation for what would become a long-running career in the industry.

Originally from Arizona, Hoffman owned and operated Sensation Studios for over a decade, offering pole fitness and other specialty classes. After relocating to Sterling to be closer to family, she decided to bring her passion for unique, empowering fitness experiences to the community.

Elevate features 12 poles, with another four coming in September. Hoffman said the pole classes are suited to all ability levels.

“It’s for anyone. Doesn’t make any difference if you have upper body strength or you don’t have upper body strength, and it doesn’t matter how flexible you are,” Hoffman said. “It creates that formation for you as you go through the process. Pole conditioning helps with strength, core and flexibility. That’s gonna help you learn the stunts and how to do stags and all the other stuff on the pole.”

Don’t want to work the pole? No problem.

Hoffman offers several other specialty fitness classes to elevate your heart rate, such as chair dancing, Jazz It Up, Booty Camp and others. She is also looking for a yoga or Pilates instructor to offer additional classes.

“We just did the chair dancing routine to burlesque. It was adorable,” Hoffman said. “Now we’re getting ready to do line dancing with pole. My Christmas special is the best one ever. It’s Santa Baby with a chair and pole, and we get little outfits too. It’s super cute.”

Elevate’s Zen Room offers a serene space to wind down after a long workout. The space is dimly lit by the soft glow of candlelight and is simply furnished with floor cushions, soft rugs, and minimal decor. There are several meditation classes to choose from, such as Tantra, Dyadic and more.

Amber Hoffman lights a candle inside the Zen Room at Elevate Studio in Sterling. (Brandon Clark)

“I’m also looking for a few massage therapists,” Hoffman said. “We have a couple of rooms in the back that are set up for couples’ massages.”

The studio’s payment options are as flexible as its instructors. Customers can choose from drop-in rates, punch cards or monthly memberships for individual class types. For full access, the studio also offers an unlimited membership that includes all of Elevate’s classes.

For more information or to schedule your first class, message Hoffman through the Elevate Studio Facebook page or call 928-412-7109.