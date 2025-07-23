Whiteside County sheriff urges safety, common sense, during extreme heat

With extreme heat and humidity forecasted in the coming days, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker is encouraging all residents to take the weather seriously, look out for one another and maybe even take a break from any bad decisions.

“Heat like this isn’t just uncomfortable – it can be downright dangerous,” Booker said. “It’s important that everyone stays hydrated, stays cool, and checks on neighbors, family, and friends who may be vulnerable.”

The National Weather Service is warning of heat index values well over 100 degrees, creating conditions ripe for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Booker’s office is sharing safety tips to help residents stay safe.

Heat safety tips

Drink plenty of water – even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Avoid outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day.

Never leave children or pets in a vehicle, even for a short time.

Check on elderly neighbors and those without air conditioning.

Use public spaces or local cooling centers if you need relief from the heat.

“With the heat index hitting triple digits, this really isn’t the week to commit a crime,” Booker said with a smile. “Our holding cells are air-conditioned, but the ride in the squad car isn’t. Let’s all cool it – literally and figuratively.”

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office will remain on alert, working with emergency services to respond quickly to any heat-related incidents. If you or someone you know needs assistance, don’t hesitate to call for help.

“We’re here if you need us,” Booker said, “but let’s all use some common sense and keep things calm and cool this week.”