Boaters push for speed, wins at annual Rock Falls River Chase

Racers bolt for the starting line Saturday, July 12, 2025, in a heat at the Rock Falls River Chase. Pilots operated their lightweight high-powered boats around a course in the Rock River for two days of wet and wild fun. (Alex T. Paschal)

Boat-racing teams from Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin got wet and wild over the weekend for Rock Falls’ River Chase.

The lightweight and high-powered boats sped through a course in the Rock River while competing in heats and classes. Set up at Sewards Park in Rock Falls, fans sat on the hill watching the excitement and indulging in local food and drink from trucks and booths.

The Sauk Valley Water Ski Show is getting closer to calling Sewards Park its home. The group is still raising money for equipment and park improvements to start the club locally.

“We’ve applied for a T-Mobile grant and hoping by next year to have the club in place,” Sauk Valley Water Ski Show organizer Matthew Hicks said.