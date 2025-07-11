Tampico Lions Club offers sight and sound tests July 20

Tampico Lions Club is hosting the Sight and Sound Hearing bus that will be in Tampico on July 20, 2025.

The bus will be parked by Lions Gazebo on West Market Street from 8 a.m. to noon. Lions will offer a free Sight and Sound test.

If you live within Tampico’s 61283 zip code and cannot afford glasses and exams, contact Lion Terry Gaskill so the Lions can pay for your exam and glasses at North West Eye Care Clinic on U.S. 30 in Rock Falls.

You have to go through the Tampico Lions Club for approval. Call Gaskill at 815-535-3665 or 1-815-438-2789 and leave a message.

If you live outside of this zip code and need help, contact the CGH Health Foundation at 1-815-625-4790.

To join the Tampico Lions Club, call Gaskill for more information.