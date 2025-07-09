Sterling’s riverfront park, splash pad completion slated for end of July

Workers put a slide in place Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at Sterling’s riverfront park. Installation of the equipment is hoped to be complete by the end of the week. (Alex T. Paschal)

Construction on the Northwestern Steel and Wire Park and its splash pad, part of Sterling’s $300 million Riverfront Reimagined project, is on track to be completed by the end of July.

The projects, discussed Tuesday at the Sterling Riverfront Commission meeting, originally were projected to be finished toward the end of June.

Commissioners learned during the June 4 Riverfront Commission meeting that contractors had indicated the project was slightly behind schedule. The delay was mostly due to masonry work, which took longer than expected and required most of the site space, Strand Associates project manager Zach Simpson told the commissioners.

“They’ve struggled with wet weather the last two or three weeks,” Simpson said at this week’s meeting.

The multiage, accessible park at the former Northwestern Steel and Wire Mill site represents phase one of the Riverfront Reimagined project. Phase one includes the construction of a restroom facility, installation of playground equipment and a splash pad, the addition of new sewer and water laterals, the addition of concrete and brick paver pathways, upgraded lighting, electrical and technology improvements, landscaping, and overall site grading.

Despite the weather delays, crews were busy installing playground equipment Tuesday afternoon. The park’s shelter continues to take shape, and most of the underground work is finished.

Simpson said construction of the splash pad itself is complete, with only equipment installation and water hookups remaining. Opening dates for both have yet to be confirmed.

Phases two and three were consolidated earlier this year to include the completion of an amphitheater, an ice skating ribbon and parking lots at an expected cost of $4 million.

However, the commission is considering pulling the $655,000 ice ribbon into phase one. The parking lot would follow in the spring, with the amphitheater construction planned for late spring or possibly next summer or fall.

The move was first suggested during the June 4 Riverfront Commission meeting, when Sterling Alderman Josh Johnson reported that the Riverfront Foundation had received about $2.8 million in pledged donations, with $1.1 million in donations in the bank, leaving a $3 million funding gap for phase two.

Absorbing the ice ribbon into phase one would allow the city and the Riverfront Foundation to use the money they already have to construct the ice ribbon this year to avoid delays. If they choose to pursue this option, it will require the Sterling City Council’s approval.

Riverfront Reimagined’s later phases could include worker apartments, a hotel and events center, and a rooftop bar/restaurant for the four buildings at the Lawrence site. That could be followed by market-rate apartments, a fitness center and yet-to-be-determined uses of the National site.