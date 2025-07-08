July 08, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Sue Ely on Florissa Center 5K

By John Sahly
The Florissa Family 5K will feature a 5K race and a Fun Fun for kids Saturday at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 state Route 2, Dixon.

The Florissa Family 5K (Shaw Local File Photo)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Sue Ely on Florissa Center 5K" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for July 8 featured Kreider Services of Dixon Administrative Manager Sue Ely reviewing the recently held Florissa Center 5K run/walk fundraiser at Sauk Valley Community College.

Other topics discussed included the organization’s involvement at the Dixon Petunia Festival and yoga participation for Kreider clients at the Lee County Senior Center, as well as a preview of this week’s “Meaningful Day of Golf” fundraiser at Lost Nation Golf Club on July 10 and an organizational meeting for Kreider Alliance in August.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Have a Question about this article?
RadioPodcastDixon
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.