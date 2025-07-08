Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Sue Ely on Florissa Center 5K

The TALK-LINE interview for July 8 featured Kreider Services of Dixon Administrative Manager Sue Ely reviewing the recently held Florissa Center 5K run/walk fundraiser at Sauk Valley Community College.

Other topics discussed included the organization’s involvement at the Dixon Petunia Festival and yoga participation for Kreider clients at the Lee County Senior Center, as well as a preview of this week’s “Meaningful Day of Golf” fundraiser at Lost Nation Golf Club on July 10 and an organizational meeting for Kreider Alliance in August.

