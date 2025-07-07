Timber Lake Playhouse bakes up a delicious treat with ‘Waitress’

(From left) Rachel Da Silva, Emily Gardenhire and Tammie Harris star in Timber Lake Playhouse's production of "Waitress". (Photo provided by Timber Lake Playhouse)

MOUNT CARROLL — Timber Lake Playhouse is opening the third musical of the 2025 summer season with “Waitress”, which runs from July 11 through July 27.

Written by Grammy Award-winning singer Sara Bareilles, “Waitress” is based on the 2007 film of the same name starring Keri Russell.

“Waitress” is an everywoman story of Jenna, a waitress who serves coffee and bakes pies at Joe’s Pie Diner in small-town America. She escapes her disappointing life and loveless marriage by dreaming up elaborate pie recipes that she serves as the special pie of the day.

As she struggles to make ends meet, she finds out she is pregnant with her abusive husband’s baby. With the help of her two trusted friends, Dawn and Becky, Jenna decides to enter a pie contest with a grand prize that could give her a new lease on life.

“Waitress” is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Hemphill, who spent over 6 years with the Broadway and touring productions of “Mamma Mia”, and currently serves as the director of music theater at Baldwin Wallace University.

The production stars Emily Gardenhire as Jenna, Aathaven Tharmarajah as Dr. Pomatter, Rachel Da Silva as Dawn, Tammie Harris as Becky, Nathan Wright as Cal, Drew Perez Harris as Ogie, Steven Makropoulos as Earl, Nia Chavis as Nurse Norma, and Silvine Von Hamm as Lulu. Local favorite John Chase of Mt. Morris stars as Joe, the owner of the pie diner.

The ensemble includes Amy Chen, Alexander Cousins, Jeremy DerMovsesian, Sydney Greene, Darcie A. Hingula, Sam O’Neill, Christian Perkins, Cole Russell, Gabriel Salazar, and Emma Theriot. Music Director Matt Surico will lead a live orchestra through this Tony-nominated original score.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Christian Fleming, Costume Designer Bee Gabble, Lighting Designer Maaz Ahmed, Props Designer Finley Fields, Sound Designer Nick Feldmann, Technical Director Iz Dillon, and Production Manager Star Howard. The show is produced by Artistic Director Tommy Ranieri and Associate Producer Chaz Wolcott.

“We are so excited to bring Jenna’s inspiring story to Timber Lake Playhouse, and for audiences to take a bite of this feel-good musical. The only thing as scrumptious as the story on stage will be the pie for sale in the lobby,” Wolcott said. “‘Waitress’ promises to leave you feeling inspired and wanting to come back for seconds.”

Tickets for “Waitress” are available at the Timber Lake Playhouse box office by calling 815-244-2035, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and through intermission on performance days, or online at timberlakeplayhouse.org.

“Waitress” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.