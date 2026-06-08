BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus receives IPA awards

Longtime BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus received seven awards in Thursday’s Illinois Press Association Contest in East Peoria.

Hieronymus received first-place awards for his sports feature on Hall High School’s fathers and sons and his obituary tribute to legendary Logan Junior High coach Bill Kaiser.

Judges called the Kaiser tribute “Very sweet,” and loved the interviews with the former players.

For the Hall story, judges remarked, “Inspiring story spanning generations. Easy read, concise and engaging.”

Hieronymus also picked up an second-place award for his sports feature on “Jordan Reinhardt’s Easter Sunday Miracle.”

For sports news, Hieronymus was awarded second place for his story on cancer survivor Bella Clevenger, and fourth place on a story remembering former Bureau Valley standout Todd Maynard.

Hieronymus’ long-standing “Hieronymus’ Hypothesis,” was awarded second place for Sports Columns. Judges said, “Writer has a personal touch in all his work.”

The BCR Sports Section was awarded third place recognizing the work of Hieronymus and page designer Brandon Beckwith.