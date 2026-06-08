Man shot dead by Carpentersville police is ID’d; officials say he shot 2 others

The Kane County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who police fatally shot after authorities said he opened fire on two others outside a Carpentersville restaurant early Saturday morning.

The coroner’s office said the man was shot multiple times, according to preliminary findings.

Carpentersville police responded to a call at just after midnight Saturday at a restaurant in the 1300 block of Kings Road for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to a “suspect actively shooting at a person,” according to an Illinois State Police news release. Officers “fired their service weapons, striking the suspect,” who was pronounced dead.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Jenry Guadalupe Custodio Casimiro, 44, of Carpentersville. An autopsy performed on Monday determined the preliminary cause of death to be from “injuries consistent with multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the coroner’s office news release.

“Toxicology samples have been collected and sent to a national forensic laboratory for further analysis,” officials said in the release.

Two people were shot by Custodio Casimiro, and one was in critical condition, police said on Saturday. Updates on their conditions were not available Monday.

Officials said the incident stemmed from a “domestic violence situation.”

The Kane County Coroner’s Office was notified at approximately 2:40 a.m. Saturday of the death by the police department, according to the release. The coroner’s office is cooperating with the Illinois State Police and the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office as the investigation continues.

“Coroner Dr. Monica Silva and her staff offer their sincere condolences to all those affected by the death of Mr. Custodio Casimiro,” officials said in the release. “Our thoughts are with the community and all individuals impacted by this incident.”