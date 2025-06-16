Spring brunch fundraiser is June 28 at Morrison church

MORRISON — WATANYE, a women’s service organization in Morrison, will host the annual Spring Brunch fundraiser Saturday, June 28.

Serving begins at 9 a.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 301 W. South St. The church is handicapped accessible through the entrance from the parking lot.

The menu includes breakfast casseroles, rolls, muffins, fruit, coffee, tea or juice – all for a donation.

Proceeds will go toward local projects, scholarships, the American Red Cross blood drive canteen and school supplies.

Reserve your place at the table by Monday, June 23. Call Monica at 815-400-9100.

Morrison author Patricia Pessman will present “The Saga of the Lilac Bush.” The performance will be different from her previous ones by connecting Illinois and Arizona. Her book will be available to buy.