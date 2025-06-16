Kids, teens can sign up to sell at Dixon City Market Jr.

DIXON — Dixon City Market Jr., sponsored by Value Lab LLC, is open to young entrepreneurs from the age of 6 to 16 during the 2025 City Market season.

Dixon City Market Jr. participants will sell at the final market of the season: Aug. 6, 2025.

Registration is $10. Each participant will have a 5-foot space, and a tent will be provided. Limited space is available.

No store-bought or direct sales products are allowed. No electricity will be available.

Those wishing to sell food and/or drink products must have a separate consultation with Discover Dixon to be considered.

Awards will be given at the end of the market.

Upon registration, you will be invited to an information session on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Go to discoverdixon.com to print off the registration form and return to the Discover Dixon office, 87 S. Hennepin Ave., or stop by to register in person.

Call 815-284-3361 or visit the Discover Dixon tent during City Market from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays for more information.