Education notes: Sauk-Valley area students recognized for undergrad research, achievements

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Laura Wright, an environmental science major from Polo, conducted and/or presented undergraduate research at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater during the 2024-25 academic year.

The Undergraduate Research Program offers a variety of programs aimed to connect students with faculty mentors and provide them with enriching research opportunities. This can be in the form of working alongside a mentor as a student researcher, or creating independent, student-led projects with a mentor’s help.

Undergraduate students from all majors can apply and participate in the various programs, grants, and opportunities that the URP offers, and many take part in undergraduate research every year. URP supports inquiry-driven research scholarship and creative activity, and provides grants, research fellowships, and travel support to undergraduate students and faculty mentors.

UW-La Crosse announces dean’s list

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Brooke Howard of Rock Falls, a chemistry major, has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2024-25 academic year, ending in May.

Qualification for the dean’s list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned at least a 3.5 semester grade-point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Taylor awarded competitive Gilman scholarship

WAVERLY, Iowa — Allison Taylor of Morrison was awarded a Gilman International Scholarship that helped offset her costs while studying abroad.

Taylor spent the May term in the Netherlands and Germany.

Taylor traveled with Amy Pilcher, associate professor of business administration, as a part of the People, Planet and Profit course. The students explored the impact of business on society and the environment and the ways in which companies have adapted their business practices in accordance with the three pillars of sustainability - economic, societal and environmental.

“I heard about the Gilman scholarship through Wartburg’s study away adviser, Kathleen Sihler. She came to my composition class and told us about different study abroad opportunities and financial aid options that were available,” Taylor said.

Taylor attends Wartburg College, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement that enrolls about 1,500 students. A college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Wartburg is dedicated to challenging and nurturing students for lives of leadership and service as a spirited expression of their faith and learning.

Headon graduates from The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Almost 400 students from The Citadel Graduate College accepted their degrees during commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 3.

Aubrey Headon of Rochelle was among the graduates.

The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,300 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service.

Kishwaukee College announces spring 2025 graduates

MALTA — Kishwaukee College is proud to announce the graduates for the spring 2025 semester. The graduate total for the spring 2025 semester is 334 students who completed a total of 357 degrees and certificates.

The following Sauk Valley-area students completed the requirements for graduation from Kishwaukee College:

Amboy: Eliseo Vazquez-Tapia, CERT, Basic Automotive Technology, With Distinction

Ashton: Angel Soto, CERT, Basic Automotive Technology, With Distinction; Faith Marie Totzke, Associate in Arts, Magna Cum Laude

Davis Junction: Leslie Denisse Hernandez, AAS, Registered Nursing, Summa Cum Laude

Kings: Grace K. Luxton, Associate in Science; Ava Joanne Lynn, Associate in Science, Magna Cum Laude

Lee: Jack C. Feltz, Associate in Science, Cum Laude; Lenna Faith Hulthen, Associate in Science, Summa Cum Laude

Mendota: Maxwell C. Salander, CERT, Diesel Power/Equipment Repair, With Distinction

Monroe Center: Kaley Doyle, CERT, Basic Nurse Assisting, With Distinction; Quinn Sparrow, Associate in Science, Cum Laude

Mount Morris: Samuel Aleksander Garncarz, Associate in Arts, Summa Cum Laude

Oregon: Alayna Benton, Associate in Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Mariah Nichole Drake, Associate in Science, Summa Cum Laude, CERT, Basic Nurse Assisting, With Distinction; Brent Alan Gross, AAS, Registered Nursing, Summa Cum Laude; Amy L. Willard, Associate in Science, Summa Cum Laude

Paw Paw: Mahala Renee Gonzalez, Associate in Science, Magna Cum Laude; Elizabeth Marie Hemphill, CERT, Esthetics, With Distinction; Jacob Douglas Pierce, AAS, Registered Nursing,

Sterling: Elizabeth Jeanne Roberson, CERT, Esthetics

Steward: Xakri I. Bullock, CERT, EMT; Landon D. DeLille, Associate in Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Seth Daniel O’Rorke, Associate in Arts, Cum Laude; Allie Grace Peterson, Associate in Science, Summa Cum Laude

Collins awarded degree from UA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Elizabeth Collins of Oregon has received a bachelor of arts degree from The University of Alabama.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university.

Dean and president’s lists at UA for the spring 2025 term include:

Blake Schurman of Mount Carroll, who was named to the dean’s list.

Zoey Bulfer of Ohio, who was named to the president’s list.

Ellie Collins of Oregon, who was named to the president’s list.

Rebekah Zeigler of Polo, who was named to the president’s list.

Sterling, Morrison students named to Wartburg’s winter/May term dean’s list

WAVERLY, Iowa — Wartburg College has recognized 501 students who were named to the 2025 winter/May term dean’s list. Local students on the list are Justin Null of Sterling and Allison Taylor of Morrison.

The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade..



