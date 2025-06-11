Rock Falls’ Lifescape invites residents to elder abuse awareness event June 13

Elder financial abuse is frequently carried out by someone close to the victim. (Shaw Local File Photo)

ROCK FALLS – Lifescape Community Services in Rock Falls will host an elder abuse awareness event Friday, June 13.

Lifescape Community Services, which provides adult protective services locally in Whiteside, Lee, Carroll and Ogle counties and works to increase understanding of abuse and neglect of older people, will spread awareness at its outdoor information booth from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. There will be giveaways and Mendoza’s Taco Truck will be on site.

Lifescape Community Services is located at 206 Dixon Ave., Suite 1, Rock Falls, and can be reached at 815-490-1125.

The Rock Falls event leads up to World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is June 15. To raise awareness of elder abuse, its warning signs and prevention efforts, Gov. JB Pritzker has issued a proclamation designating June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Illinois.

In the United States, about 1 in 10 older adults is abused or neglected each year. In Illinois, about 100,000 older adults are victims of abuse every year, according to a news release.

With reports of elder abuse on the rise in Illinois since 2022, Illinois Department on Aging Director Mary Killough reminds community members to learn the warning signs and speak up about suspected abuse of older adults.

“Elder abuse is sadly more common than many people realize, but it is largely preventable,” Killough said. “By understanding what elder abuse is, recognizing the signs, and taking steps to prevent it, we can create safer and more supportive communities for older adults.”

Elder abuse is characterized as an act causing any physical, mental or sexual injury to an older adult, including exploitation of their financial resources and abandonment, according to the release. The term also applies to actions that create an environment in which harm could be expected, including harm to an older adult’s health, physical and/or emotional well-being or welfare.

National studies show as many as one in 10 adults aged 60 and older will experience some form of elder abuse in a given year, with some older adults simultaneously experiencing more than one type of abuse. The trauma of elder abuse can result in serious consequences, including physical and mental health issues, loss of social and familial relationships, financial hardship and more.

Illinois’ Adult Protective Services program investigates reports of abuse and mistreatment and provides support to help survivors recover by connecting them with health care resources and social services. Last year, APS agencies received more than 18,000 reports of potential elder abuse in Illinois, along with around 4,000 reports of potential abuse of adults younger than 60 with physical or developmental disabilities.

Anyone can report abuse of an older adult or person with a disability who lives in the community by calling Illinois’ 24-hour APS hotline at 866-800-1409 or 711 (for Telecommunications Relay Service for people with hearing or speech disabilities). When making a report to APS, callers should be prepared to provide the name and location of the alleged victim and details regarding the alleged abuse. APS reports are confidential, and reporters may choose to remain anonymous, according to the release.

If an older adult is in immediate, life-threatening danger, call 911. To report suspected abuse in a long-term care facility, contact a long-term care ombudsman or, for nursing homes specifically, call the Illinois Department of Public Health’s nursing home hotline at 1-800-252-4343.

Signs of potential elder abuse may include unexplained injuries, behavioral changes, such as becoming emotionally upset or withdrawn, unsafe or unsanitary living conditions, and sudden changes in an older adult’s bank accounts or banking practices. A more comprehensive list of warning signs is available from the U.S. Department of Justice.