Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Brenda Helms, Sauk Valley Community College

The new outdoor stage and seating at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon is shown. (Brandon Clark)

Read the transcript from our TALK-LINE interview for June 5 which featured the Director of Community Education and Alumni Engagement at Sauk Valley Community College, Brenda Helms.

Helms discusses the upcoming SVCC 40th annual Child Fair this Saturday June 7 on campus, the annual “College For Kids” classes for 2025 starting June 23 running through August for youth age 8-14, an upcoming motorcoach trip into Chicago to see the musical “Beauty and the Beast” on stage July 27 and a reminder that fall classes start August 11 and registration is underway.

