June 08, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Brenda Helms, Sauk Valley Community College

By John Sahly
Jeff Hinton of Tampico poses with his diploma Friday, May 9, 2025, at Sauk Valley Community College.

Jeff Hinton of Tampico poses with his diploma Friday, May 9, 2025, at Sauk Valley Community College. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Brenda Helms, Sauk Valley Community College" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for June 5 featured the Director of Community Education and Alumni Engagement at Sauk Valley Community College, Brenda Helms.

Helms discusses the upcoming SVCC 40th annual Child Fair this Saturday June 7 on campus, the annual “College For Kids” classes for 2025 starting June 23 running through August for youths age 8-14, an upcoming motorcoach trip into Chicago to see the musical “Beauty and the Beast” on stage July 27 and a reminder that fall classes start August 11 and registration is underway.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We're also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.