Dixon Stage Left to create ‘senior theater’

DIXON – Dixon Stage Left artistic director Jimmy Ferraro will add a new twist to the community theater scene by offering a senior theater for people 55 and older.

DSL’s Senior Theatre is “recreational theater,” designed for anyone interested in the joy, camaraderie and life-affirming journey unique to participating in a show.

DSL’s Senior Theatre will put older adults at center stage, empowering them as actors, singers and storytellers. Some may be taking the stage for the first time. For others, it’s returning to a passion that they didn’t know could be available to them in their golden years.

Ferraro is in the planning stage of making a “Senior Theatre” season of popular abridged versions of plays and musicals, specifically designed for older adults. The focus is on creativity, expression and social connection rather than professional performance.

Here are the main features:

1. A creative outlet: Provides seniors with a fun and engaging way to explore acting, storytelling, playwriting or improvisation

2. Mental and emotional benefits: Enhances cognitive function, memory, confidence and emotional well-being

3. Social connection: Helps combat loneliness and builds a strong sense of community

4. Flexible format: Can include staged readings, full productions or informal performance groups, adapting plays to meet accessibility or mobility needs

5. Not just acting: Participants also may be involved in directing, set design, costumes or even writing original plays based on personal experiences

DSL will be having auditions in the next few weeks and encourages all seniors 55 and older to come out. No experience is necessary. Look for audition notices coming soon.

You also can find more information about auditions, shows and other events happening at DSL on its website or Facebook and Instagram pages.

If you would like to learn about how you could become a production sponsor, contact Scott Fattizzi at 815-677-9736 or scott.fattizzi@dixonstageleft.org for more information.

Dixon Stage Left is a semi-professional theater dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable performing arts to the Dixon area. Founded in 2014 by Tim Boles, the theater offers a diverse range of productions, educational workshops and events.