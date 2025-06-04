Encore! Mt. Morris offers summer art experiences to students

MT. MORRIS – Plans are underway for a variety of art experiences this summer for second-grade through high school students.

Hannah Beach, this summer’s artist in residence, will be teaching fun classes and coordinating art projects through June and July.

Beach, a recent Northern Illinois University graduate in art education, has experience with second through sixth graders, middle school and high school art students, Molly Baker of Encore! said.

“She is full of ideas and looking so forward to engaging with students interested in art projects,” Baker said.

Classes include shirt painting, botanical mono-printing, painted stepping stones and large yarn looms, all adapted for appropriate elementary ages.

Classes for elementary students meet three days each week (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) for just-completed second and third graders from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. during the weeks of June 17 to 19, June 24 to 26 and July 8 to 10. Just-completed fourth through sixth graders meet those same weeks plus from 1 to 3 p.m. July 15 to 17.

All classes will be held at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove community center in Mt. Morris.

“Fees are subsidized by 100+ Women Who Care. Therefore, the cost is only $5 per week for all art materials and instruction. Scholarships are available,” Baker said.

Registration can be completed online at encoremtmorris.com (Encore Kids button) or at Mt. Morris Village Hall, 105 W. Lincoln St.

Junior high students (just-completed seventh and eighth graders) will be doing illusion sidewalk art projects in Mt. Morris. They will work on preliminary planning at the “getting organized” meeting from 10 a.m. to noon June 23 at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove community center.

High school students will be designing and painting a mural. Their “getting organized” meeting will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 23, also at the Pinecrest community center.

Students will work on the projects in small groups around their schedules as much as possible.

Encore! Mt. Morris comprises volunteers committed to developing Mt. Morris into a unique, thriving rural and cultural arts destination in northwest Illinois focused on the visual, performing and culinary arts.