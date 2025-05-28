Sauk Valley’s public pools, splash pads slate opening days

A deluge of water dumps from a bucket Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the Dixon Park District splash pad. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — As temperatures begin to rise, pools and splash pads across the Sauk Valley are opening for the season.

Here’s a list of places to beat the heat this summer.

Dixon

Vaile Park: The free splash pad at 2023 W. Third St. is now open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call the Dixon Park District at 815-284-3306.

Water Wonderland Splash Pad: The free splash pad at 1312 N. Washington Ave. is now open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call the Dixon Park District at 815-284-3306.

Dixon Family YMCA: The indoor pool at 110 N. Galena Ave. is open weekdays from 3-7 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. However, those hours may be subject to change for the summer starting Monday, June 2.

The cost for non-members ages 16 and older is $10 and swimmers under the age of 16 pay $5.

For more information, call 815-288-9622 or visit dixonymca.org.

Rock Falls

Crystal Lake: The lake at 511 East Rt. 30 is part of the Crystal Lake RV Park and is now open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day (weather permitting) through Monday, Sept. 1.

Daily admission starts at $12 and includes shallow water toys. Visitors can also choose from multiple packages that include life jacket rentals, access to deep water toys and go kart rentals. Tickets and packages can be purchased at the gate or online at crystallakerecreation.com.

For more information, call 815-622-5974.

Sterling

Central Park: The free splash pad at Central Park, 212 E. Fourth St., is now open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 1. It is also open from 9-9:30 p.m. except on Wednesdays.

For more information, call the city of Sterling at 815-632-6621.

Ruffit Park Campground: The pool at 24832 Rock Falls Road in Sterling will open to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 30. You do not need to be a camper to use the pool.

The pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Swimmers ages 2 and up pay $8 for a single pass, and punch cards are available at 10 passes for $72 and 20 passes for $144.

Campers staying in recreational vehicle sites receive four pool passes to use during their stay, while tent campers paying for electricity receive one. All other swimmers and additional tent campers not paying for electricity must purchase a pass.

For more information, call 779-861-0339 or visit ruffitpark.com.

Duis Center: The indoor pool at 211 E. 23rd St. is now open through Friday, Aug. 8.

Open Swim is currently open from 1-3 p.m. at a discounted rate of $1 through Friday, May 30.

Regular Open Swim hours and rates begin Monday, June 2, from 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Swimmers ages 8 and under must be accompanied in the water by someone 16 or older. The cost for swimmers ages 5 and under is $4.50 and $7 for ages 6 and up.

Lap Swim is open for ages 16 and older from 5-8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 5-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The cost is $6.50.

Water Walking is available from 9:30-11 a.m. Monday through Friday for ages 16 and older. The cost is $6.50.

For more information, call 815-622-6200 or visit sterlingparks.org.

Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA: The indoor pool at 2505 YMCA Way is open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The cost for non-members is $5 for children ages 12 and under and $8 for swimmers older than 12. Children are required to be accompanied in the pool by an adult.

For more information, call 815-535-9622 or visit srfymca.org.

Other communities

Polo Swimming Pool: The outdoor pool at 303 E. Webster St. will open on Saturday, May 31. Regular swim hours will run from 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1-5 p.m on Sunday. There are also various hours throughout the week for Lap Swim and Water Aerobics.

Daily admission is $4 for in-district swimmers and $6 for those outside of the district. Annual passes can also be purchased.

Swimmers can begin purchasing pool passes, book private pool parties or sign up for June swim lessons from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28.

Swim lessons will be held every Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and from 5-7 p.m., beginning Monday, June 9, through Tuesday, June 24.

For more information, call 815-946-3406 or visit the pool’s Facebook page.

Mt. Carroll Swimming Pool: The outdoor pool at 505 E. Seminary St. holds Open Swim daily from noon to 5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Adult Swim hours are from 5-6 p.m.

Daily admission for Mt. Carroll residents in grades kindergarten through 12 is $4, and $5 for non-residents. Resident adults pay $5, non-resident adults pay $6 and senior citizens get in for free.

Sunbathers and those who wish to swim only during Adult Swim pay $1.

For more information, call 815-244-3483 or visit mtcarrollil.org.

Prophetstown Park District Rec Center: The indoor pool at 410 W. Riverside Drive will be open from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting on Wednesday, May 28. Additional hours run from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Daily admission for Prophetstown residents is $4 for adults, $2 for students and $3 for senior citizens. Non-residents pay $5 for adults, $3 for students and $4 for senior citizens.

Punch passes and private pool rentals are also available alongside summer and annual memberships. There are also several options available for swimming lessons.

For more information, call 815-537-2093 or visit prophetstownparkdistrict.com.

Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District: The Spring Lake Splash Pad at 802 Jones Road is now open through Tuesday, Sept. 2. Its outdoor pool will open at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 1.

The pool’s Open Swim hours are from 12:30-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12:30-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission Prices:

Ages 0–3: $4 for residents, $5 for non-residents

Ages 4 and up: $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents

Families of four or more: $25 for residents, $35 for non-residents

Swimmers ages 10 and under must be accompanied by someone 16 or older.

The splash pad is open during the pool’s Open Swim hours, and admission is included with pool entry. Bonus hours are free of charge and run:

Daily from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday–Saturday: 7–9 p.m.

Sunday: 5-9 p.m.

Season passes, swimming lessons and private rentals are also available. Private rentals and scheduled events may impact splash pad hours.

Tickets can be purchased at the park district’s office. For more information, call 815-562-6658 or visit rochelleparkdistrict.org.

Lake LaDonna Family Campground: The lake at 1302 S. Harmony Road in Oregon is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Daily admission is $9 per person for ages 6 and up, while children 5 and under are free.

For more information, call 815-732-6804 or visit lakeladonnacampground.com.

Oregon Park District: The free splash pad at 14th Street in Oregon Park West is now open daily from sunrise to sunset.

The park district’s Nash Recreation Center at 304 S. Fifth St. features an indoor pool. Open Swim hours are held from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Additional hours are held throughout the week for Water Aerobics classes and Lap Swim and Multi-Use Swim. The pool is closed on Sunday.

Admission:

Students K-12: $3 for residents, $4 for non-residents

Adults (ages 18 and older): $4 for residents, $5 for non-residents

Seniors (ages 60 and older): $3 for residents, $4 for non-residents

Senior couples: $4 for residents, $6 for non-residents

Family: $11 for residents, $15 for non-residents

For more information, call 815-732-3101 or visit oregonpark.org.