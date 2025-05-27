Sinnissippi Centers opens Byron office, its third in Ogle County

Sinnissippi Centers, which offers mental health services, opened the agency’s newest office May 12, 2025, at 212 W. Blackhawk Drive in Byron. It is Sinnissippi Centers’ third office in Ogle County. (Photo provided by Sinnissippi Centers)

BYRON — Sinnissippi Centers’ opened the agency’s newest office May 12, 2025, at 212 W. Blackhawk Drive.

“This is Sinnissippi Centers’ third office in Ogle County,” Sinnissippi Centers’ President and CEO Stacie Kemp said. “The demand for services in Ogle County and the lack of ability to expand at the existing Oregon and Rochelle offices helped lead to the decision to open a third office and to locate it in Byron.

“We already had a number of Sinnissippi clients in Byron and having a location in the Byron area will contribute to their quality of life and quality of care.”

Sinnissippi Centers’ Byron office is a full-service location offering outpatient treatment for mental illness and substance use. Lynnsey Worrell, LPC, is the Byron office supervisor and oversees all clinical operations there.

“We have five employees right now working in the office,” Worrell said. “We provide services to adults, children, and adolescents. Our services include outpatient substance use treatment, individual mental health therapy, family therapy, psychiatric services, anger management, domestic violence intervention prevention, and many more.”

The Ogle County 708 Board provided support for the expansion of services.

Ogle County is not the only area seeing an increase in services in the past few years. The increased demand for services has been evident across the agency’s entire service area, according to a news release. While that started during the COVID-19 pandemic, the heightened demand has remained to the present time.

Location information about the Byron office, and all Sinnissippi Centers’ office locations, is available at www.sinnissippi.org by clicking the “Locations” tab at the top of the page.

Sinnissippi Centers is a behavioral healthcare agency serving Carroll, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, and Whiteside counties and provides a wide array of behavioral healthcare treatment and support services.

For more information about programs and services, call Sinnissippi at 800-242-7642. Sinnissippi has office locations in Byron, Dixon, Freeport, Mount Carroll, Oregon, Rochelle and Sterling.