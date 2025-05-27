Bivins chosen as Dixon’s newest police chief

Ryan Bivins will serve as Dixon’s next police chief. (Photo provided by the city of Dixon)

DIXON — Ryan Bivins will serve as Dixon’s next police chief.

Bivins will officially assume his new role during his swearing-in ceremony Monday, June 2, 2025. Bivins’ selection was announced Tuesday, May 27, and follows the retirement of former chief Steve Howell on May 9.

“It is with great pride and confidence that our committee recommends the appointment of Sgt. Ryan Bivins as the next Chief of Police,” said Jon Mandrell, chairman of the selection committee who is vice president of Academics and Student Services at Sauk Valley Community College and a former police officer with a master’s degree in law enforcement administration. “His distinguished record of service, integrity, professionalism, and compassion make him exceptionally well-suited to lead the department into the future.”

Bivins joined the Dixon Police Department in 2009, according to a news release. He has served in numerous roles, including patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant, street crimes sergeant, detective sergeant, and hostage negotiator. He leads the department’s Crisis Prevention Team, and was instrumental in launching the Police Chaplain Program, Peer Support Program, and First Responder Resiliency Program.

He is a U.S. Army veteran, having served 10 years, including a combat tour in Afghanistan where he was promoted to captain and awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.

The selection process was comprehensive, transparent, and designed to ensure the best outcome for the department and the community, according to Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss.

He said two internal candidates – Bivins, who is a sergeant, and Sgt. Aaron Simonton – participated in the process. Langloss said both men are outstanding leaders and demonstrated that they are fully capable of leading the department.

“We must first acknowledge how impressed our committee was with the exceptional talent within the Dixon Police Department,” Mandrell said. “The candidates demonstrated remarkable professionalism, leadership, and a clear vision for the department. It was truly inspiring and empowering to witness their deep love and pride for the City of Dixon.”

Each candidate spent a month preparing a detailed management action plan, which included a full staffing and departmental structure analysis aligned with their vision. Day 1 of the in-process included formal presentations of these plans followed by a question-and-answer session. Day 2 involved extensive leadership interviews that evaluated philosophy, decision-making, competencies, and scenario-based responses.

Alongside Mandrell and Langloss, the committee also included:

Dixon Public Schools Superintendent Margo Empen

Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Executive Director Amanda Wike

Chief People Officer for the City of Dixon Dennell Pluymert

Sauk Valley Police Academy Director Jason LaMendola

Dixon City Council Members Mike Venier and Mary Oros

Interim Police Chief Doug Lehman

Dixon Police Sgt. Chris Scott

“We are incredibly grateful to Dr. Jon Mandrell for his time, vision, and outstanding leadership throughout this process,” Langloss said. “He brought deep expertise, a calm and thoughtful presence, and a genuine passion for serving our community. This was an extremely difficult decision, and Dr. Mandrell’s leadership ensured that the process was thorough, fair, and mission-focused.”

Chief Bivins wishes to recognize his wife, Jordan Bivins, and their four children – Carson, Brady, Bailey, and Marley – for being his unwavering support system.

“They are my rock,” Bivins said. “Their love, encouragement, and strength make everything I do possible.”

Bivins is a mission-driven servant leader whose philosophy, “Serving Beyond the Badge,” is reflected in both his leadership and deep community relationships, Langloss said.

Bivins’ vision for the future of the department includes: