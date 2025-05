Dave Devine throws flowers into the Rock River at Dixon on Monday, May 26, 2025, to honor those who died at sea. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Dixon’s Memorial Day recognition started with a ceremony along the riverfront Monday, May 26, to honor those who died at sea. A bouquet of flowers was tossed into the Rock River and a rifle volley was held in remembrance. Following this, a parade made its way to Oakwood Cemetery where keynote speaker Lt. Col Cheryl Kulavic-Knope said there is no freedom without bravery.