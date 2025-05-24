Forreston-Polo edges Winnebago for sectional title

Members and coaches of the Forreston-Polo track team won the 1A Oregon Sectional at Landers-Loomis Field on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Coaches everywhere will tell you that track and field sectionals are primarily about qualifying individuals and relays for the state meet. Forreston-Polo had plenty of those at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional, but its most exciting moment came when the meet ended and it was announced they had beaten top seed Winnebago 120-117 for the team title.

On paper, the defending state champs from Winnebago were favored to finish ahead of both of their main rivals – Forreston-Polo and Rockford Christian. Coming into the final event, the 4X400-meter relay, F-P led ‘Bago 112-111.5, aided by Winnebago forfeiting a potential 10 points when their No. 1 seed in the 300 hurdles false-started three events earlier.

Needing to finish ahead of the Indians in the relay, the unit of Brody Schwartz, Hayden Vinnedge, Eli Ferris and Noah Dewey blazed to a 3:27.90, one spot ahead of ‘Bago (3:29). RC won with a 3:27.44.

“Winnebago is a historic program and is so well-coached. To contend with them the way we did tonight is fantastic,” F-P coach Tony Hardin said. “I know it is a cliché, but it was a complete team effort. We hit every single field event and won the 4X100 relay as a second seed. That got us going.”

Actually, F-P hit on 5 of the 6 field events, as they don’t have pole vaulting and Winnebago earned first and third in it, essentially creating a 16-point handicap for F-P to overcome.

Knowing the relays will be their best chance to place downstate, Hardin opted to concentrate fully on them instead of picking up points in the individual sprints. Considering they won the 4X100 and 4X200 and took second the 4X1600, that decision paid dividends.

“The handoffs are still paying off and looked very fluid,” Dewey said. “I’m very confident we can get on the podium (downstate)”

The 1:30.21 in the 4X200 by Ferris, Schwartz, Dewey and Jonathan Milnes is ranked fourth best in 1A. The 4X1600 relay is also No. 4 in the state and closing in on the school record of 1:26.4.

In the 4X100, Mercer Mumford jumped in with Schwartz, Milnes and Dewey for a 43.54, a time which would have medaled last year.

“We’re only going to get better,” Hardin said. “Other than Dewey, everyone else is a sophomore.”

The biggest surprise of the meet was F-P shot putter Jakob Kobler besting his PR by over 5 feet to claim first place with an effort of 48-1. This came after Kobler trailed in the prelims by over 2 feet.

“Everything clicked and what a great atmosphere,” Kobler said. “I was really encouraged by my family, coaches, teammates and girlfriend.”

“He had been inconsistent all year,” Hardin said. “In warm-ups, he had incredible throws and that gave him confidence. It allowed him to go out, relax and have fun. The last time we were in Oregon, his brother Johnny also qualified. We like it here.”

Forreston's Jakob Kobler celebrates after taking first place in the shot put during the 1A Oregon Sectional at Landers-Loomis Field on Friday, May 23, 2025 and qualifying for the state meet at Eastern Illinois University on Thursday, May 29. (Earleen Hinton)

Sadly for defending champ Briggs Sellers of Oregon, Kobler’s shot put knocked him to third and out of qualifying with only the top two placers moving on. Sellers, who had a comeback win in the final round last year, finished ¼ inch behind Wyatt Gentry of Indian Creek.

In a loaded high jump field in which the winning height was 6-7 and seven jumpers qualified, both Milnes and Ferris joined that group with 6-foot clearances. F-P triple jumper Billy Lowry claimed second with a 42-1, well above the SQ.

The final F-P field event qualifier came in the discus, with Hunter DeWall popping a 145-10, good for second. With throwing coach Steve Christensen directing the charge, F-P outscored ‘Bago in the shot and discus, 22-1.

In the closest finish on the track Vinnedge nipped Alex Casanas of Hinckley-Big Rock, 51.20-51.21 in the 400 meters. Casanas was ahead at 200 before Vinnedge made his final charge to the tape.

“Hayden timed his dip better at the finish line,” Hardin said.

It was a double delight in the 110 hurdles with Ferris winning at 15.88 and Lucas Nelson taking third, but hitting the 16.26 SQ right on the number. After just missing state qualifying in wrestling, Nelson was elated to finish his senior year with a trip to the IHSA meet.

“It was so good to end the season this way,” Nelson said. “Because of a stress fracture, this is only my third time running them.”

Oregon, which took fourth with 77 points, had qualifiers in junior Daniel Gonzales and sophomore Nick Burke. Coming off a slight injury, Gonzales ran 1:58.66 to place second in the 800 meters.

“My strategy was to go out fast, keep time and finish strong,” Gonzales said. “After tripping on the rail last year at state, this time it is podium for me.”

With 2024 Hawk state vault medalist Leo Cardenas on hand to offer tips, Burke continued Oregon‘s strong tradition in the vault with a second place.