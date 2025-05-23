West Carroll’s Emma Randecker posts two top prelim times: Sauk Valley state track and field roundup

West Carroll's Emma Randecker (right) races to the finish line first followed by Oregon's Grace Tremble and Forreston's Bree Schneiderman in the final stretch of the 400 meters at the 1A Lena-Winslow sectional on Thursday, May 15, 2025. All three runners advanced to the state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Earleen Hinton)

West Carroll’s Emma Randecker posts two top times: Randecker, the defending Class 1A state champion in the 100-meter dash, ran a 12.11 for the top time in Thursday’s preliminaries. Her 24.64 also topped the 200 field and she was second in the 400 prelims with a 58.55.

Forreston’s Bree Schneiderman and Newman’s Elaina Allen also advanced to the 100 and 200 finals.

Oregon’s Grace Tremble also advanced to the 400 finals. Teammate Jillian Hammer advanced to Saturday’s finals in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Fulton’s 4x100 relay of Paige Cramer, Brooklyn Thoms, Haley Smither and Miraya Pessman had the third-best prelim time and Newman’s Allen, Ella Ford, Lauren McClain and Paizlee Williams were fifth to advance to the finals. Both foursomes also advanced to the 4x200 finals.

Fulton’s Kylie Smither was eighth in the shot put to advance to the finals.

Class 2A preliminaries take place on Friday.