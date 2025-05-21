Lee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 to get protective vest

File: Lee County sheriff's deputy Justin Hart stands next to his new K-9 partner, Dax, in April. (Brandon Clark)

DIXON – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9, Dax, will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

Dax’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment: “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” Delivery is expected within 10 weeks, according to a news release.

Vested Interest in K9s, established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity that aims to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted and National Institute of Justice certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 6,000 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests also are eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the U.S.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $1,050 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978, go to www.vik9s.org or mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.