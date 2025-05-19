Albany man charged with sexually assaulting, abusing 7-year-old

MORRISON — An Albany man has pleaded not guilty to felony charges that accuse him of sexually assaulting and abusing a 7-year-old girl in 2023.

Jason T. Manon, 34, is formally charged in Whiteside County with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of sex relations within families, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege the offenses occurred between January and April 2023. The three most serious charges– predatory criminal sexual assault – are Class X felonies that carry possible prison sentences of up to 60 years.

Manon entered the not guilty plea Monday during a preliminary hearing in Whiteside County Circuit Court. He has been granted pretrial release, with his next court appearance, a pretrial conference, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 25.