Fulton repeats as sectional champion, Newman qualifies eight

Fulton was dominant as it won the Class 1A Rockridge Sectional by 52 points on Wednesday. The Steamers tallied 124 points, ahead of runner-up Cambridge (72) and third-place Bureau Valley (69).

Erie-Prophetstown (50) was seventh, Newman (46) tied for eighth, Amboy (36) was 11th and Morrison (7) tied for 13th.

Fulton’s state qualifiers included Miraya Pessman (100, long jump) Chloe Wilkin (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Grace Bray (300 hurdles), Kylie Smither (discus, shot put), Jordin Rathburn (high jump), Emery Wherry (triple jump) and Olivia Knott (triple jump).

Smither said it was an awesome feeling to be going back to state. She hit the qualifying mark on her first throw.

" I went last year and I kind of left it unfinished," she said. “I didn’t really feel great with how I left it, so I’m ready to go back [to state] this year.”

Fulton’s 4x100 relay of Haley Smither, Brooklyn Thoms, Paige Cramer and Pessman took first to qualify. The same foursome also won the 4x200 relay.

Kylie Smither

Fulton had another relay win in the 4x400 as Peighton Stretton, Jordin Rathburn, Jessa Read and Thoms took first. Read, Stretton, Breleigh Terrock-Hayton and Ellie Mulder also qualified in the 4x800.

Newman’s Elaina Allen won the 100, 200 and ran on a second-place 4x100 relay with Ella Ford, Paizlee Williams and Lauren McClain to qualify for state. The same four took second to qualify in the 4x200. Claire Von Holten, Brooklyn Smith, Helen Papoccia and Grace King also qualified in the 4x800.

“It feels amazing,” Allen said of getting back to state. “Last year getting second in the 200 really pushed me to want to get first this year.”

Having eight girls punch their tickets to state was also a good feeling for the sophomore.

“It’s just incredible to see our program grow more and more,” she said.

BV freshmen Elise House and Mya Shipp went 1-2 in the 400 to qualify for state. Maddie Wetzell won the 3,200 and joined Emma Mussche, Gemma Moore and House to qualify in the 4x800.

Amboy’s Maddie Althaus qualified in the 400.

E-P’s Sarah Link also qualified for state in the 800 and ran on a state-qualifying 4x400 with Alexus Kapple, Lauren Punke and Faith Baar. Gracelyn Abell won the pole vault to qualify for the Panthers.

--Kevin Chlum contributed to this report