STERLING — Sterling American Legion Post 296 invites the public to a Memorial Day ceremony to salute those veterans that have passed before us.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, May 26, at the Grandon Civic Center in Sterling.

Guest speaker scheduled for the ceremony will be Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ikaika Tautua, serving with the U.S. Army Sustainment Command at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Inclement weather will move the ceremony to the Sterling High School Centennial Auditorium.