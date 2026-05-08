Police investigating reported gunfire in DeKalb Thursday, ask public to avoid area

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area in the 1000 block of Ridge Drive in DeKalb while police investigate reported gunfire Thursday evening.

A citywide emergency alert went out at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, with police asking the community to steer clear while they responded.

When reached about 7:30 p.m., DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said authorities are still investigating.

He said police at this time didn’t have any further details to add to the public alert.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.