Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for April 22 to May 3, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Maurice A Sondgeroth to Michael J Sondgeroth and Karen M Sondgeroth, 2002 McGirr Road, Ashton, $227,000.

John J Smith and Joan L Smith to Robert S Kent, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-405-024, $55,000.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, Novastar Mortgage Funding Trust, and Phh Mortgage Corporation to Luke W Bivins, 1570 Herman Road, Franklin Grove, $62,000.

Munteanu Holding LLC to Mag Estates LLC, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-09-428-031, $10,000.

Lee Center Masonic Lodge No 146 Ancient Free And Accepted Masons to Michael Jahn and Teresa Jahn, 1127 Inlet Road, Lee Center, $0.

Gilberto Luna to Alyssa Julissa Guzman, Miguel Angel Garcia and Christina Esther Jimenez Castellanos, 307 Grant Ave., Dixon, $108,000.

Bradley J Kessel and Pamela L Kessel to Thomas R Dees and Lori Gould, one parcel in East Grove Township: 08-20-01-200-001, $214,847.

Bonita A Kime and Edward J Lynott to Jeffrey S Rugh, 1528 S. College Ave., Dixon, $255,000.

Nancy Castillo to Brian D Blaine, trustee, Brian D Blaine Trust, Amanda M Blaine, trustee, and Amanda M Blaine Trust, two parcels in East Grove Township: 08-20-29-400-010 and 08-20-29-400-011, $414,120.

Richard Hornung and Richard R Hornung to Dan Munroe, 743 2nd St., West Brooklyn, $225,000.

Dasmir Dalipi to Aubree’s Properties Inc, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-157-011, $260,000.

Quit claim deeds

Jesus Uriostegui to Maria Carillo and Edwardo Jacobo, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-351-009, $0.

Francisco Jimenez to Francisco Jimenez, trustee, and Francisco Jimenez, Separate Property Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-180-018, $0.

Lorena Solis Aguirre and Lorena Solis Aguirre Gramirez to Joel Gramirez, 1168 Corregidor Road, Amboy, $0.

Paul N Shiaras to Paul N Shiaras and Jeannie M Shiaras, 1409 Institute Blvd., Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Kevin L Shaw, trustee, Darlene A Shaw Trust and Kenneth L Shaw Family Trust to Brenda S Vaessen, co-trustee, Michael L Vaessen, co-trustee, Michael L Vaessen Revocable Trust and Brenda S Vaessen Revocable Trust, five parcels in Lee Center Township, 11-16-21-403-001, 11-16-21-403-002, 11-16-21-451-001, 11-16-21-476-001 and 1-16-21-501-002, $493,948.

Douglas Erbes, trustee, and Edward W Erbes Trust to Donald Erbes, 607 W. Main St., Sublette, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorders Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Molly Macke to Darrin R Bielema and Valerie K Gammel, 207 S. Clinton St., Morrison, $108,000.

Ruth V Gundlach to Kent A Bush and Kendra K Kophamer Bush, 16960 Crosby Road, Morrison, $190,000.

Neva D Baar to Kim R Schaefer and Mary K Schaefer, 10070 Main St., Fenton, $90,000.

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC and Series Sh1 to Brent M Thomas, 2209 Canal St., Rock Falls, $32,000.

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC and Series Sh1 to Brent M Thomas, 1006 Charles St., Rock Falls, $48,000.

Rickey T Stokes and Jo Lynn Stokes to Corwell Properties LLC, 503 15th Ave., Sterling, $35,000.

Thomas M Tiesman and Debora A Tiesman to Patricia A Chess, 904A Coventry Lane, Sterling, $163,000.

Blaeco Properties LLC to Ian B Franks, 305 W. Commercial St., Lyndon, $45,000.

Richard W Hoff and Marda J Hoff to Brandi Earles and Brett Earles, 19716 Acker Road, Fulton, $0.

Fatih D Sen to Global Team LLC, 305 S. Main St., Tampico, $10,000.

Joshua James Frederick, Joshua J Schroth, Kristin Frederick, Renee L Schroth to Joey M Driscoll, Jaini L Driscoll and Tom Zuidema, 203 Pine St., Morrison, $40,400.

Waunita Schaefer to Tyler Gibler, 28700 Thome Road, Rock Falls, $210,000.

Champaign Investment LLC to Kyle Unger, 501 S. Madison St., Morrison, $71,220.

City Of Sterling to Tarlton & Pignatelli LLC, one parcel on 16th Avenue, Sterling: 11-15-251-017, $100.

City Of Sterling to Tarlton & Pignatelli LLC, three parcels on West 7th Street, Sterling: 11-21-333-006, 11-21-333-007 and 11-21-333-008, $100.

Nathaniel J Mcbride to Katie M Ulery, 18538 Holly Road, Morrison, $267,000.

Scott C Krone to Katherine E King, 710 W. 13th St., Sterling, $112,900.

Lois J Como to Lisa K Trader, 1409 Sycamore Drive, Rock Falls, $111,000.

Rhonda K Bohms to Ture A Person and Conni Person, 805 E. Humphrey Ave., Rock Falls, $92,000.

Michelle L Wiersema Estate, Addie L Pace and Amy L Reed to Kirsten Anderson and Joshua Anderson, 610 Third Ave., Sterling, $117,500.

Loos 1052 LLC to Rentco LLC, one parcel on Merrill Street, Sterling: 11-14-351-001, $30,000.

Stephanie R Gloria, Adam S Gloria, and Alexis K Gloria to Linda J Williams, 1715 Avenue E, Sterling, $111,000.

Xavier Deion Jerrols and Laneedra Jerrols to Aidan Langley, 203 W. Third St., Tampico, $85,000.

Garry E Medema Family Trust and Brenda E Medema Family Trust to Andrew Bennett and Alexandria Bennett, 111 11th St., Fulton, $207,000.

Alejandro Xona Cal to Sonia Alvarez Cruz, 105 E Knox St., Morrison, $40,000.

Richard W Hoff and Marda J Hoff to Brandi Earles and Brett Earles, 19716 Acker Road, Fulton, $200,000.

Fulton Community Christian School, now known as Unity Christian School of Fulton, Ill., to Ryan Eissens Construction Inc., 1000 11th Ave., Fulton, $100,000.

Jason Backes to Dakota Carber, 105 Prospect, Morrison, $185,000.

Shawn L Mckenna and Donna M Mckenna to Jared L Mckenna, 107 E. 4th St., Lyndon, $67,500.

Quit claim deeds

Brick L Boss to Toma Ventures LLC, 11379 Hoover Road, Rock Falls, $75,000.

Zachariah A Heald to Kimberly D Heald, 28912 Knief Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Alex Moen to Michael Fritz, 504 W. Grove St., Chadwick, $0.

Santiago D Martinez and Berta M Martinez to Santiago M Martinez and Patricia A Martinez, 614 W. 14th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Jeanine M Tufty, trustee, and Terry J Tufty Trust to Jeanine M Tufty Trust, 15005 Vans Road, Fulton, $0.

Kaleb C House to Amanda K Gerlach, formerly known as Amanda K House, 16580 Norton Road, Morrison, $0.

Jeanne Sue Hansen and Gregory Allen Hansen to Gregory Allen Hansen Trust and Jeanne Sue Hansen Trust, 10-25-400-003 and 10-35-226-002, $0.

James A Winn to James A Winn and Rebecca Jeann Winn, 20845 Moline Road, Lyndon, $0.

Leticia Gomez to Leticia I Guerrero and Federico Guerrero Jr, 611 Woodburn Ave., Sterling, $0.

Carson Kirkpatrick to Bethany Kirkpatrick and Carson Kirkpatrick, 611 Rita Court, Prophetstown,, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Arlys J Clark, Deceased By Executor, and Estate Of Arlys J Clark to Hans Mach and Keith Bartosik, 502 W. Locust St., Polo, $75,000.

Boots Bows & Mudpies LLC to Dustin Gutierrez, 118 S. Pine St., Stillman Valley $90,000.

Richard L Balstrode to Susan F Furman, 1133 N. 7th St., Unit 801, Rochelle, $108,000.

Thomas E Alexander, Angela M Becker and Angela M Butler to Felicia M Becker, 501 S. 1st Ave., Forreston, $215,000.

Joshua A Williams and Zajay Rojas Rodriguez to Mfc Realty Group LLC, 512 N. 6th St., Rochelle, $200,000.

Thomas M Franklin and Robin A Franklin to Carlos Perez, 640 S. 1st St., Rochelle, $149,900.

Ladonna K Countryman and Charity L Brehm to Alyssa Jade Perkins, 303 E. 1st St., Leaf River, $82,500.

Wilma J Ramsey to Grandview Capital LLC, 204 Southview Dr., Rochelle, $100,000.

Rogers Ready Mix & Materials Inc to Vcna Prairie LLC, 701 S Wood St., Rochelle; one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-25-281-003; one parcel in Dement Township: 25-30-176-002; 777 S. Wood St, Rochelle; and two parcels in Dement Township: 25-30-176-009 and 25-30-176-010, $509,950.

Rogers Ready Mix & Materials Inc to Vcna Prairie LLC, 303 1st Ave., Rochelle, $190,051.

Rogers Ready Mix & Materials Inc to Vcna Prairie LLC, 16 parcels in Byron Township: 05-29-100-022, 05-29-103-003, 05-29-153-002, 05-29-153-003, 05-29-301-003, 05-29-301-006, 05-29-302-003, 05-29-302-006, 05-29-351-001, 05-29-352-001, 05-29-376-003, 05-29-376-004, 05-30-426-005, 05-30-476-001, 05-30-476-002 and 05-30-476-005, $5,200,000.

Tiffany L Linczmaier and Jesse J Linczmaier to Jonathan M Grennier, 1821 Southfield Lane, Byron, $330,000.

Swan Contractors & Developers Inc to Brent M Bunger, one parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-15-100-017, $177,500.

Brayden A Schlaf to Jayden Vermeis, 404 N. Mulford Road, Monroe Center, $130,000.

Tyler D Huddleston, Amber M Huddleston, and Amber M Ludovissy to Matthew Carnrike and Amanda Carnrike, 555 Westfield Drive, Stillman Valley, $335,800.

Paul A Lindstrom and Teresa A Lindstrom to Melissa N Sloan and Alec Hutchins, 206 W. Third St., Leaf River, $170,000.

Michael Sienkiewicz to Pita Rey Estates LLC, 517 N. 8th St., Rochelle, $87,000.

Jessica N Brinkmeier and Jessica N Keys to Amber L Cravens, trustee, and Amber L Cravens Rev Tr, 9758 E. Flagg Road, Rochelle, $114,400.

Askvig Boys Construction LLC to Luke Challand and Kalie Downey, 1092 N. Main St., Rochelle, $185,000.

David M Milroy and Karen Milroy to Sierra Long, 214 W. 5th Ave., Rochelle, $132,000.

Kerns Property Management LLC to Jonathan Rodriguez and Yensy M Garcia Fulgencio, 410 Hillcrest Ave., Hillcrest, $150,000.

Quit Claim deeds

Creston Commons LLC to Hre Builders LLC, two parcels in Dement Township: 25-23-302-001 and 25-23-304-002, $0.

Daniel E Luepkes to Robert S Dalphonse and Ashley M Dalphonse, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-14-353-001, $0.

Arlene M Adamson, Deceased By Heirs, to Michael E Adamson, trustee, and Arlene M Adamson Rev Declaration Tr, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-08-400-009, $0.

Wesley D Eckerd to Wesley D Eckerd and Jennifer L Eckerd, 4317 E. Hogan Road, Chana, $0.

Alvin L Griffey and Alvin L Griffey III to Alvin L Griffey III and Amy L Griffey, 7200 N. River Road, Byron, $0.

Cesar E G Boyd and Tavo Rocha to Cesar E G Boyd and Donald B Boyd Jr, 710 S. 2nd St., Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Peggy Tanker, trustee, and Barbara J Lester Tr to Peggy A Tanker, trustee, and Chelsie D Lester Tr, 7084 E. Mccormick Road, Stillman Valley, and one parcel in Marion Township: 05-23-100-013, $0.

Timm Hollingsworth Trust and Garland V Hollingsworth Tr1 to Todd Oellig and Shellee Oellig, 14632 E IL Rte 72, Davis Junction, $70,000.

Michael F Thomason, trustee, and Michael F Thomason Rev Tr to George Collingwood Edwards and Theresa Edwards, 7753 N .Crestview Road, Stillman Valley, $555,000.

Michael E Adamson, trustee, and Arlene M Adamson Rev Declaration Tr to Dlma Adamson Family Farms LLC, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-08-400-009, $330,000.

Joseph L Sachen, trustee, Jacquelyn A Turner, trustee, and Leroy J Sachen Lv Tr to Joseph L Sachen, trustee, and Joseph L Sachen Lv Tr, 301 Oak Lane, Dixon, and 205 Oak Lane, Dixon, $0.

Deeds in trust

Kent B Benson to Kent B Benson, trustee, Kb & Nj Benson Family Tr425, and Kb & Nj Benson Family Tr425, 512 N. Skare Road, Chana, $0.

Donna G Hall to Donna G Hall, trustee, and Donna G Hall Rev Tr425, 1496 IL RT 72, Byron, $0.

Larry R Claussen and Patricia A Claussen to Larry R Claussen, trustee, Patricia A Claussen, trustee, and Claussen Tr2025, 112 Katies Way, Mt. Morris, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office