Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for April 22 to May 3, 2025

By Charlene Bielema
Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Maurice A Sondgeroth to Michael J Sondgeroth and Karen M Sondgeroth, 2002 McGirr Road, Ashton, $227,000.

John J Smith and Joan L Smith to Robert S Kent, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-02-405-024, $55,000.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, Novastar Mortgage Funding Trust, and Phh Mortgage Corporation to Luke W Bivins, 1570 Herman Road, Franklin Grove, $62,000.

Munteanu Holding LLC to Mag Estates LLC, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-09-428-031, $10,000.

Lee Center Masonic Lodge No 146 Ancient Free And Accepted Masons to Michael Jahn and Teresa Jahn, 1127 Inlet Road, Lee Center, $0.

Gilberto Luna to Alyssa Julissa Guzman, Miguel Angel Garcia and Christina Esther Jimenez Castellanos, 307 Grant Ave., Dixon, $108,000.

Bradley J Kessel and Pamela L Kessel to Thomas R Dees and Lori Gould, one parcel in East Grove Township: 08-20-01-200-001, $214,847.

Bonita A Kime and Edward J Lynott to Jeffrey S Rugh, 1528 S. College Ave., Dixon, $255,000.

Nancy Castillo to Brian D Blaine, trustee, Brian D Blaine Trust, Amanda M Blaine, trustee, and Amanda M Blaine Trust, two parcels in East Grove Township: 08-20-29-400-010 and 08-20-29-400-011, $414,120.

Richard Hornung and Richard R Hornung to Dan Munroe, 743 2nd St., West Brooklyn, $225,000.

Dasmir Dalipi to Aubree’s Properties Inc, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-08-04-157-011, $260,000.

Quit claim deeds

Jesus Uriostegui to Maria Carillo and Edwardo Jacobo, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-351-009, $0.

Francisco Jimenez to Francisco Jimenez, trustee, and Francisco Jimenez, Separate Property Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-180-018, $0.

Lorena Solis Aguirre and Lorena Solis Aguirre Gramirez to Joel Gramirez, 1168 Corregidor Road, Amboy, $0.

Paul N Shiaras to Paul N Shiaras and Jeannie M Shiaras, 1409 Institute Blvd., Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Kevin L Shaw, trustee, Darlene A Shaw Trust and Kenneth L Shaw Family Trust to Brenda S Vaessen, co-trustee, Michael L Vaessen, co-trustee, Michael L Vaessen Revocable Trust and Brenda S Vaessen Revocable Trust, five parcels in Lee Center Township, 11-16-21-403-001, 11-16-21-403-002, 11-16-21-451-001, 11-16-21-476-001 and 1-16-21-501-002, $493,948.

Douglas Erbes, trustee, and Edward W Erbes Trust to Donald Erbes, 607 W. Main St., Sublette, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorders Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Molly Macke to Darrin R Bielema and Valerie K Gammel, 207 S. Clinton St., Morrison, $108,000.

Ruth V Gundlach to Kent A Bush and Kendra K Kophamer Bush, 16960 Crosby Road, Morrison, $190,000.

Neva D Baar to Kim R Schaefer and Mary K Schaefer, 10070 Main St., Fenton, $90,000.

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC and Series Sh1 to Brent M Thomas, 2209 Canal St., Rock Falls, $32,000.

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC and Series Sh1 to Brent M Thomas, 1006 Charles St., Rock Falls, $48,000.

Rickey T Stokes and Jo Lynn Stokes to Corwell Properties LLC, 503 15th Ave., Sterling, $35,000.

Thomas M Tiesman and Debora A Tiesman to Patricia A Chess, 904A Coventry Lane, Sterling, $163,000.

Blaeco Properties LLC to Ian B Franks, 305 W. Commercial St., Lyndon, $45,000.

Richard W Hoff and Marda J Hoff to Brandi Earles and Brett Earles, 19716 Acker Road, Fulton, $0.

Fatih D Sen to Global Team LLC, 305 S. Main St., Tampico, $10,000.

Joshua James Frederick, Joshua J Schroth, Kristin Frederick, Renee L Schroth to Joey M Driscoll, Jaini L Driscoll and Tom Zuidema, 203 Pine St., Morrison, $40,400.

Waunita Schaefer to Tyler Gibler, 28700 Thome Road, Rock Falls, $210,000.

Champaign Investment LLC to Kyle Unger, 501 S. Madison St., Morrison, $71,220.

City Of Sterling to Tarlton & Pignatelli LLC, one parcel on 16th Avenue, Sterling: 11-15-251-017, $100.

City Of Sterling to Tarlton & Pignatelli LLC, three parcels on West 7th Street, Sterling: 11-21-333-006, 11-21-333-007 and 11-21-333-008, $100.

Nathaniel J Mcbride to Katie M Ulery, 18538 Holly Road, Morrison, $267,000.

Scott C Krone to Katherine E King, 710 W. 13th St., Sterling, $112,900.

Lois J Como to Lisa K Trader, 1409 Sycamore Drive, Rock Falls, $111,000.

Rhonda K Bohms to Ture A Person and Conni Person, 805 E. Humphrey Ave., Rock Falls, $92,000.

Michelle L Wiersema Estate, Addie L Pace and Amy L Reed to Kirsten Anderson and Joshua Anderson, 610 Third Ave., Sterling, $117,500.

Loos 1052 LLC to Rentco LLC, one parcel on Merrill Street, Sterling: 11-14-351-001, $30,000.

Stephanie R Gloria, Adam S Gloria, and Alexis K Gloria to Linda J Williams, 1715 Avenue E, Sterling, $111,000.

Xavier Deion Jerrols and Laneedra Jerrols to Aidan Langley, 203 W. Third St., Tampico, $85,000.

Garry E Medema Family Trust and Brenda E Medema Family Trust to Andrew Bennett and Alexandria Bennett, 111 11th St., Fulton, $207,000.

Alejandro Xona Cal to Sonia Alvarez Cruz, 105 E Knox St., Morrison, $40,000.

Richard W Hoff and Marda J Hoff to Brandi Earles and Brett Earles, 19716 Acker Road, Fulton, $200,000.

Fulton Community Christian School, now known as Unity Christian School of Fulton, Ill., to Ryan Eissens Construction Inc., 1000 11th Ave., Fulton, $100,000.

Jason Backes to Dakota Carber, 105 Prospect, Morrison, $185,000.

Shawn L Mckenna and Donna M Mckenna to Jared L Mckenna, 107 E. 4th St., Lyndon, $67,500.

Quit claim deeds

Brick L Boss to Toma Ventures LLC, 11379 Hoover Road, Rock Falls, $75,000.

Zachariah A Heald to Kimberly D Heald, 28912 Knief Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Alex Moen to Michael Fritz, 504 W. Grove St., Chadwick, $0.

Santiago D Martinez and Berta M Martinez to Santiago M Martinez and Patricia A Martinez, 614 W. 14th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Jeanine M Tufty, trustee, and Terry J Tufty Trust to Jeanine M Tufty Trust, 15005 Vans Road, Fulton, $0.

Kaleb C House to Amanda K Gerlach, formerly known as Amanda K House, 16580 Norton Road, Morrison, $0.

Jeanne Sue Hansen and Gregory Allen Hansen to Gregory Allen Hansen Trust and Jeanne Sue Hansen Trust, 10-25-400-003 and 10-35-226-002, $0.

James A Winn to James A Winn and Rebecca Jeann Winn, 20845 Moline Road, Lyndon, $0.

Leticia Gomez to Leticia I Guerrero and Federico Guerrero Jr, 611 Woodburn Ave., Sterling, $0.

Carson Kirkpatrick to Bethany Kirkpatrick and Carson Kirkpatrick, 611 Rita Court, Prophetstown,, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Arlys J Clark, Deceased By Executor, and Estate Of Arlys J Clark to Hans Mach and Keith Bartosik, 502 W. Locust St., Polo, $75,000.

Boots Bows & Mudpies LLC to Dustin Gutierrez, 118 S. Pine St., Stillman Valley $90,000.

Richard L Balstrode to Susan F Furman, 1133 N. 7th St., Unit 801, Rochelle, $108,000.

Thomas E Alexander, Angela M Becker and Angela M Butler to Felicia M Becker, 501 S. 1st Ave., Forreston, $215,000.

Joshua A Williams and Zajay Rojas Rodriguez to Mfc Realty Group LLC, 512 N. 6th St., Rochelle, $200,000.

Thomas M Franklin and Robin A Franklin to Carlos Perez, 640 S. 1st St., Rochelle, $149,900.

Ladonna K Countryman and Charity L Brehm to Alyssa Jade Perkins, 303 E. 1st St., Leaf River, $82,500.

Wilma J Ramsey to Grandview Capital LLC, 204 Southview Dr., Rochelle, $100,000.

Rogers Ready Mix & Materials Inc to Vcna Prairie LLC, 701 S Wood St., Rochelle; one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-25-281-003; one parcel in Dement Township: 25-30-176-002; 777 S. Wood St, Rochelle; and two parcels in Dement Township: 25-30-176-009 and 25-30-176-010, $509,950.

Rogers Ready Mix & Materials Inc to Vcna Prairie LLC, 303 1st Ave., Rochelle, $190,051.

Rogers Ready Mix & Materials Inc to Vcna Prairie LLC, 16 parcels in Byron Township: 05-29-100-022, 05-29-103-003, 05-29-153-002, 05-29-153-003, 05-29-301-003, 05-29-301-006, 05-29-302-003, 05-29-302-006, 05-29-351-001, 05-29-352-001, 05-29-376-003, 05-29-376-004, 05-30-426-005, 05-30-476-001, 05-30-476-002 and 05-30-476-005, $5,200,000.

Tiffany L Linczmaier and Jesse J Linczmaier to Jonathan M Grennier, 1821 Southfield Lane, Byron, $330,000.

Swan Contractors & Developers Inc to Brent M Bunger, one parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-15-100-017, $177,500.

Brayden A Schlaf to Jayden Vermeis, 404 N. Mulford Road, Monroe Center, $130,000.

Tyler D Huddleston, Amber M Huddleston, and Amber M Ludovissy to Matthew Carnrike and Amanda Carnrike, 555 Westfield Drive, Stillman Valley, $335,800.

Paul A Lindstrom and Teresa A Lindstrom to Melissa N Sloan and Alec Hutchins, 206 W. Third St., Leaf River, $170,000.

Michael Sienkiewicz to Pita Rey Estates LLC, 517 N. 8th St., Rochelle, $87,000.

Jessica N Brinkmeier and Jessica N Keys to Amber L Cravens, trustee, and Amber L Cravens Rev Tr, 9758 E. Flagg Road, Rochelle, $114,400.

Askvig Boys Construction LLC to Luke Challand and Kalie Downey, 1092 N. Main St., Rochelle, $185,000.

David M Milroy and Karen Milroy to Sierra Long, 214 W. 5th Ave., Rochelle, $132,000.

Kerns Property Management LLC to Jonathan Rodriguez and Yensy M Garcia Fulgencio, 410 Hillcrest Ave., Hillcrest, $150,000.

Quit Claim deeds

Creston Commons LLC to Hre Builders LLC, two parcels in Dement Township: 25-23-302-001 and 25-23-304-002, $0.

Daniel E Luepkes to Robert S Dalphonse and Ashley M Dalphonse, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-14-353-001, $0.

Arlene M Adamson, Deceased By Heirs, to Michael E Adamson, trustee, and Arlene M Adamson Rev Declaration Tr, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-08-400-009, $0.

Wesley D Eckerd to Wesley D Eckerd and Jennifer L Eckerd, 4317 E. Hogan Road, Chana, $0.

Alvin L Griffey and Alvin L Griffey III to Alvin L Griffey III and Amy L Griffey, 7200 N. River Road, Byron, $0.

Cesar E G Boyd and Tavo Rocha to Cesar E G Boyd and Donald B Boyd Jr, 710 S. 2nd St., Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

Peggy Tanker, trustee, and Barbara J Lester Tr to Peggy A Tanker, trustee, and Chelsie D Lester Tr, 7084 E. Mccormick Road, Stillman Valley, and one parcel in Marion Township: 05-23-100-013, $0.

Timm Hollingsworth Trust and Garland V Hollingsworth Tr1 to Todd Oellig and Shellee Oellig, 14632 E IL Rte 72, Davis Junction, $70,000.

Michael F Thomason, trustee, and Michael F Thomason Rev Tr to George Collingwood Edwards and Theresa Edwards, 7753 N .Crestview Road, Stillman Valley, $555,000.

Michael E Adamson, trustee, and Arlene M Adamson Rev Declaration Tr to Dlma Adamson Family Farms LLC, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-08-400-009, $330,000.

Joseph L Sachen, trustee, Jacquelyn A Turner, trustee, and Leroy J Sachen Lv Tr to Joseph L Sachen, trustee, and Joseph L Sachen Lv Tr, 301 Oak Lane, Dixon, and 205 Oak Lane, Dixon, $0.

Deeds in trust

Kent B Benson to Kent B Benson, trustee, Kb & Nj Benson Family Tr425, and Kb & Nj Benson Family Tr425, 512 N. Skare Road, Chana, $0.

Donna G Hall to Donna G Hall, trustee, and Donna G Hall Rev Tr425, 1496 IL RT 72, Byron, $0.

Larry R Claussen and Patricia A Claussen to Larry R Claussen, trustee, Patricia A Claussen, trustee, and Claussen Tr2025, 112 Katies Way, Mt. Morris, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

