Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Betty Clementz with a Relay for Life update

File photo: Participants in the 29th Relay for Life of the Sauk Valley start their laps Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Westwood in Sterling. The fundraiser had 13 teams and 70 walkers. Each team needed to have at least one walker on the court for two hours. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 8 featured the Chairperson of the 2025 Relay For Life event locally, Betty Clementz, inviting those who wish to participate in this year’s relay to sign up as soon as possible.

The goal is 30 teams and they will take sign-ups until the event on June 14 at Westwood in Sterling as well as a call for past participants to join in and cancer survivors to take part in opening ceremonies plus a team captains meeting May 21 and a local business – Chipotle of Dixon – giving 25% of their proceeds from purchases made between 4 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 14, to Relay For Life.

