Oregon man charged with arson to undergo mental health evaluation

Oregon Fire Chief Michael Knoup was one of the firefighters who responded to a fire at a home at 805 S. 8th St., Oregon, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – A 23-year-old man accused of setting an Oregon home on fire May 1 will be evaluated by a court-appointed psychologist to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Matthew L. Thoreson was charged Friday, May 2, with aggravated arson, a Class X felony, following a Thursday, May 1, house fire at 805 S. Eighth St., Oregon.

According to court documents, Thoreson “knowingly damaged” the home when he set a fire while one or more persons were inside.

Thoreson is also charged with residential arson, a Class 1 felony, where he is accused of using fire to commit the arson in the home where an Oregon woman lived.

Thoreson has been held in the Ogle County Jail since his arrest. He appeared in court Monday, May 5, with his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Eric Morrow, for an arraignment.

Morrow asked Judge Russell Crull to approve a motion to have Thoreson evaluated by Jayne Braden, a forensic and clinical psychologist in Sycamore.

Morrow said he did not believe Thoreson has the ability to help with his defense and asked Crull for the court-appointed evaluation.

Morrow said he had spoken with Thoreson and had made his decision to seek the evaluation based on his client’s “statements and behaviors.”

In his motion, Morrow said he had a “bona fide doubt” as to Thoreson’s “fitness to stand trial or to plead” due to his “mental condition.”

“I would ask the court not to conduct a detention hearing today,” Morrow said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten did not object to the continuance. “I believe this is the right approach,” Leisten said.

During detention hearings, a judge determines whether to release a defendant from custody as the case proceeds through the court system. Criteria used by judges to make that decision include the nature of the alleged offenses, whether the defendant’s release would pose a “clear and present danger” to the community or certain individuals, and whether the defendant is considered to be a “flight risk” and likely will not appear again for scheduled court cases.

Morrow said the evaluation – paid for by Ogle County – would help the court decide Thoreson’s fitness to face the charges before any further proceedings are held.

Crull agreed and continued Thoreson’s detention while the evaluation is conducted. He estimated that the evaluation could take 30 days and set Thoreson’s next court date for 1:30 p.m. June 23.

If the completed report is received sooner, an earlier court date could be set, Crull told Morrow and Leisten.

Class X felonies are punishable by 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release. Those convicted must serve 85% of sentence and register as an arsonist.

The Class 1 felony charge is punishable by 4-15 years in prison, 12 months mandatory supervised release, and arson registration.

Fire crews reported to the house fire at 12:24 p.m., with the first Oregon fire unit arriving at 12:28 p.m. The fire was extinguished at 12:36 p.m., said Oregon Fire Chief Michael Knoup.

The fire started in the basement on wooden shelves, Knoup said.

“The two occupants of the house were able to escape, and exit the home prior to our arrival,” Knoup said. “We did rescue one dog and two cats from the residence. Everyone was OK.”

Oregon Fire Chief Michael Knoup (left) talks with one of the firefighters who responded to a fire in a home at 805 S. 8th St., in Oregon on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Knoup said other occupants of the home told firefighters that the fire may have been set intentionally by a third occupant of the residence who had already left the scene.

“With that information I investigated origin of the fire, found its location. At that time I ruled it possible arson and requested the Office of the State Fire Marshal to investigate. After their investigation was complete, they pursed the filing of charges of aggravated arson,” Knoup said.

Knoup emphasized the importance of having working smoke detectors, adding that the Oregon fire district offers free smoke detector testing.