Music, dance recitals coming up at Sterling’s Woodlawn Arts Academy

STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy dancers and musicians will take the stage in late May for their spring 2025 recitals.

Private music students will perform in three recitals in late May:

Vocal music students of Mardi Huffstutler will perform at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 19, at Woodlawn Arts Academy.

The piano students of Nadine Appel and Clea Arbogast will perform at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling.

The guitar and ukulele students of James Miller will perform at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 29, at Woodlawn Arts Academy.

Each recital will feature a different group of students. All are free to attend, but donations are welcomed. Woodlawn’s private music lesson program runs year-round and is open to children and adults. Ages and tuition vary per instructor.

Woodlawn Dance Academy dancers age 3 to adult will perform three recitals with the theme “Elements.”

The events are set for May 30 and 31 at Centennial Auditorium, and mark the academy’s 17th annual dance recitals. Tickets are $14 each and are available now at centennialauditorium.org. A processing fee will be applied to online ticket purchases. Tickets also are available at the door.

The performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 30, and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 31.

Summer programs

Woodlawn Dance Academy’s summer programs start the week of June 2, and registration is available now in person at the academy or by calling 815-626-4278.

While dance class and private music registration are not available online, registration for other programs is available at woodlawnartsacademy.com. The academy offers classes, workshops and day camps for all ages in music and dance, along with visual arts, theater and culinary arts.

In addition to the academy’s regular programming, Theatre in the Park 2025, presented by Savant Wealth, features “A Year with Frog and Toad.” Roles are available for ages 18 and up. More information and audition registration is available at woodlawnartsacademy.com.

Auditions are scheduled for May 27, with shows kicking off the school year on Aug. 7-9. Theatre in the Park is a production of the Sauk Valley Theatre Alliance, which is a partnership among Centennial Auditorium, Sauk Valley Community College and Woodlawn Arts Academy.