3 promoted at Farmers National Bank

PROPHETSTOWN – Farmers National Bank has announced the promotions of Prophetstown employees Michael Urish, Tiffany Tipton and Nick Volckmann.

Urish, a vice president and 15-year employee, has been named chief lending officer. In addition to his bank responsibilities, he serves on the Chadwick-Milledgeville School District 399 Board. He and his family reside in rural Chadwick.

Tipton was appointed assistant vice president and has been the bank’s marketing and training manager since 2021. She lives in Morrison with her family and serves as president of the Morrison Chamber of Commerce.

Volckmann, who joined the bank in 2017, was named chief credit officer and vice president. Outside the bank, he is treasurer of the Morrison Area Development Corp. He and his family live in Morrison.

Formed in 1902, Farmers National Bank is a locally owned community bank with over $880 million in assets. The bank provides lending, deposit, trust and wealth management services throughout northwest Illinois from locations in Prophetstown, Geneseo, Morrison and Mount Carroll.