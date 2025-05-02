May 02, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

United Way of Lee County celebrates $409,000 in fundraising success

By Alex T. Paschal
Representatives hold up the amount the Lee County United Way raised during its 2024-25 campaign. It was announced Thursday, May 1, 2025, that $409,359 went to community organizations.

Representatives hold up the amount the United Way of Lee County raised during its 2024-25 campaign. It was announced during a campaign luncheon celebration Thursday, May 1, 2025, that $409,359 was raised for community organizations. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — United Way of Lee County ended its 2024-25 campaign Thursday, May 1, 2025, with a celebration and awards lunch at the Posthouse in Dixon.

In total, the campaign raised $409,359.

Several groups and individuals were recognized for their work this past fundraising year. The Rising Star of the Year award went to Vanessa Wessels, the Campaign Champion award went to Amber Schmidt, Business of the Year award went to Borg Warner, Employee Excellence award went to First National Bank of Amboy and the Spirit of United Way award went to Dixon Public Schools. The Partner Agency of the Year award went to YWCA of the Sauk Valley.

Image 1 of 9
Representatives hold up the amount the Lee County United Way raised during its 2024-25 campaign. It was announced Thursday, May 1, 2025, that $409,359 went to community organizations.

Representatives hold up the amount the Lee County United Way raised in their 2024-25 campaign. It was announced Thursday, May 1, 2025 that $409,359 went to community organizations during a campaign luncheon celebration. (Alex T. Paschal)

Have a Question about this article?
Lee CountyFundraiserCommunityAwardsDixonDixon Public SchoolsYWCA
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist/columnist for Sauk Valley Media