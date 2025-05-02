United Way of Lee County celebrates $409,000 in fundraising success

Representatives hold up the amount the United Way of Lee County raised during its 2024-25 campaign. It was announced during a campaign luncheon celebration Thursday, May 1, 2025, that $409,359 was raised for community organizations. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — United Way of Lee County ended its 2024-25 campaign Thursday, May 1, 2025, with a celebration and awards lunch at the Posthouse in Dixon.

In total, the campaign raised $409,359.

Several groups and individuals were recognized for their work this past fundraising year. The Rising Star of the Year award went to Vanessa Wessels, the Campaign Champion award went to Amber Schmidt, Business of the Year award went to Borg Warner, Employee Excellence award went to First National Bank of Amboy and the Spirit of United Way award went to Dixon Public Schools. The Partner Agency of the Year award went to YWCA of the Sauk Valley.