Food, cleaning drives collecting items for Sauk Valley residents

DIXON – As economic challenges persist, many families in the community struggle to afford essential household items, from nutritious food to basic cleaning supplies.

Two community-driven initiatives are launching to address these needs in the Sauk Valley: the Nourish Your Neighbor Food Drive and the Sparkle and Shine Cleaning Supply Drive.

The Nourish Your Neighbor Food Drive aims to collect nonperishable food items for distribution. The Sparkle and Shine Cleaning Supply Drive will collect essential household cleaning items. By donating cleaning supplies, community members can help create healthier living environments for struggling families.

Both drives will run from May 1 to May 31. Community members can support the initiatives by dropping off food or cleaning supplies at the Dixon Park District, Dixon YMCA, Lee County Health Department, Mount Carroll Farm Bureau, Save-A-Lot in Rock Falls, and the Dixon City Market (only from 4-8 p.m. May 28 in front of the Discover Dixon office.)

For information, email Marcia Cruse, SNAP-Ed program coordinator at the University of Illinois Extension, at marcruse@illinois.edu or call 815-632-3611.