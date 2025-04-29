April 29, 2025
Shaw Local
Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Greg Gates, Reagan Mass Transit District

By John Sahly
LOTS Executive Director Greg Gates (left) discusses public transportation updates with U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, during LaHood's visit to the Lee Ogle Transportation System facility in Dixon on Aug. 31, 2023.

File photo: LOTS Executive Director Greg Gates (left) discusses public transportation updates with U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, during LaHood's visit to the Lee Ogle Transportation System facility in Dixon on Aug. 31, 2023.

Read the transcript from our Talk-Line interview featuring the Executive Director of the Reagan Mass Transit District, Greg Gates.

Gates discusses a transit desert study on local public transportation needs in association with Northern Illinois University, continuing work on bringing daily regular city routes to Dixon and Rochelle, and work on the new transit center for Ogle County in Oregon. Other topics include the start of transportation through RMTD for rural Winnebago County and the first “Fore! Wheels Golf” fundraiser coming up June 19 at Lost Nation.

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.