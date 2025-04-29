Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Greg Gates, Reagan Mass Transit District

File photo: LOTS Executive Director Greg Gates (left) discusses public transportation updates with U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, during LaHood's visit to the Lee Ogle Transportation System facility in Dixon on Aug. 31, 2023. (Photo provided by Lee Ogle Transportation System)

Read the transcript from our Talk-Line interview featuring the Executive Director of the Reagan Mass Transit District, Greg Gates.

Gates discusses a transit desert study on local public transportation needs in association with Northern Illinois University, continuing work on bringing daily regular city routes to Dixon and Rochelle, and work on the new transit center for Ogle County in Oregon. Other topics include the start of transportation through RMTD for rural Winnebago County and the first “Fore! Wheels Golf” fundraiser coming up June 19 at Lost Nation.

