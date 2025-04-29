Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Greg Gates, Reagan Mass Transit District

File photo: Reagan Mass Transit District Assistant Director Steve Davis (left) and Executive Director Greg Gates showcase one of the service’s new transport vehicles Friday, March 21, 2025, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for April 29 featured the Executive Director of the Reagan Mass Transit District, Greg Gates.

Gates discusses a transit desert study on local public transportation needs in association with Northern Illinois University, continuing work on bringing daily regular city routes to Dixon and Rochelle, and work on the new transit center for Ogle County in Oregon. Other topics include the start of transportation through RMTD for rural Winnebago County and the first “Fore! Wheels Golf” fundraiser coming up June 19 at Lost Nation.

