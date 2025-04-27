Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Melinda Jones, Rock Falls Director of Tourism

File photo: Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, holds on to her hat on a windy day at the Taco Throwdown on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Brian Hurley)

Read the transcript from our Talk-Line interview with Rock Falls director of tourism Melinda Jones discussing upcoming events in Rock Falls during the spring and summer.

Jones discusses upcoming events during the spring and summer including an artist deadline in June for the annual “Art In The Park” art gallery August 23, the Louie Bellson Fest June 7, a “Block Party” celebration June 19 and an Independence Day event on July 3.

