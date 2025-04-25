April 25, 2025
Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Ashley Richter on United Way fundraising events

By John Sahly
Ashley Richter is the executive director of the United Way of Lee County.

Read the transcript from our Talk-Line interview featuring the Executive Director of United Way of Lee and Ogle County, Ashley Richter discussing upcoming fundraising events.

Those events include a “Guest Bartending Night” at Tipsy’s in Dixon Friday, April 25, a United Way Campaign Celebration Luncheon Thursday, May 1, a “Coffee for a Cause” at Coffee Crush in Dixon on May 5, offering a percentage of sales back to United Way, “United We Bingo” at the Dixon Elks Club Thursday, May 8, starting at 5 p.m. and a brief look at the upcoming Summer Lunch program starting in June.

