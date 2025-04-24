Sterling announces land agreement for site of new wastewater treatment facility

Sterling's wastewater treatment facility is located at 2400 W. Lynn Blvd. City officials recently announced plans for a new plant to replace the aging facility. (Brandon Clark)

STERLING – Sterling officials have reached a preliminary agreement with a private landowner to secure a site for a new wastewater treatment facility.

The announcement was made by City Manager Scott Schumard during Monday’s Sterling City Council meeting.

“The city recently came to an agreement with the property owner for the purchase of land for the city’s next wastewater treatment plant,” Schumard said. “That happened last week. With that secured, the city will begin planning and engineering to replace the 46-year-old plant currently in use and unable to meet upcoming regulations.”

Wastewater Superintendent Cory Bradshaw said the project has been planned for several years to address upcoming state regulatory changes, including phosphorous reduction.

“We have to start reducing the phosphorus, and that is going to be a whole new treatment process that we’re not capable of doing here,” Bradshaw said.

Wastewater treatment facilities in Illinois are facing tougher phosphorus reduction regulations.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s new restrictions mainly apply to larger plants treating at least 1 million gallons a day. By 2030, these facilities will need to lower phosphorus levels to 0.5 milligrams per liter, as part of the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy.

Although some details of the project currently are confidential while the land deal is being finalized, including the new facility’s location and the landowner’s name, Bradshaw said construction is expected to begin two to three years after the acquisition, with an additional two years for completion.

The new plant will replace Sterling’s aging wastewater facility at 2400 W. Lynn Blvd., which was built in the 1970s. Bradshaw said the current lagoon-based treatment system is becoming outdated and inefficient in terms of cost and environmental performance.

Original cost projections for the project from several years ago were calculated at $50 million to $60 million, although that figure may increase. While the exact size and square footage of the new plant has not been finalized, Bradshaw said that it will be “completely different” from the current facility.

“It should be state-of-the-art once it’s finished,” Bradshaw said. “We’re looking at being a lot more efficient. As far as the treatment process, it should cost a lot less to treat the water.”

The current plant will not be decommissioned, but will instead be converted into a large lift station. Half of its 32-acre lagoon will be filled in, while the remaining portion will be used for stormwater retention. From there, wastewater will be pumped to the new facility for treatment.

Despite the size of the project, Bradshaw does not anticipate any service disruptions for residents, and the new facility will not require additional staff.