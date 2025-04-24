Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Brandon Clark on homeschool bill and more

On the April 23 edition of Talk-Line: Brandon Clark from the Shaw Local News Network discusses news stories being covered, including a controversial homeschool bill trying to be passed through the Illinois legislature.

Also discussed: A CGH Hospital union presentation at the Sterling City Council meeting Monday, a local military couple serving overseas as fighter pilots, work on a new wastewater plant for Sterling and an iconic Dixon bakery and a book written on its history.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.