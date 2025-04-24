April 24, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Brandon Clark on homeschool bill and more

By John Sahly
Homeschool advocate rally at the Illinois Statehouse

Homeschool advocate rally at the Illinois Statehouse (Jade Aubrey)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Brandon Clark on homeschool bill, local news and more" on Spreaker.

On the April 23 edition of Talk-Line: Brandon Clark from the Shaw Local News Network discusses news stories being covered, including a controversial homeschool bill trying to be passed through the Illinois legislature.

Also discussed: A CGH Hospital union presentation at the Sterling City Council meeting Monday, a local military couple serving overseas as fighter pilots, work on a new wastewater plant for Sterling and an iconic Dixon bakery and a book written on its history.

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network.