April 22, 2025
Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Katie Baker on the upcoming Ag Expo

By John Sahly
Brayden Goodbreed, 13, of Lee, grooms his steer at the Lee County 4-H Fair on Thursday. The 1,300 pound steer is a limousin breed.

File photo: Brayden Goodbreed, 13, of Lee, grooms his steer at the 2023 Lee County 4-H Fair. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Read the transcript from our Talk-Line podcast featuring Lee County Extension 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator Katie Baker discussing the upcoming “Ag Expo” for fifth grade students to attend on Friday, April 25, at the Lee County Fairgrounds.

Also discussed: The deadline to become a Lee County 4-H Ambassador is Thursday, April 24, a 4-H Volunteer meeting on May 8, and important dates to note leading up to the Lee County Fair and 4-H show in July.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network.