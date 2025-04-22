Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Glen Hughes on Dixon business, potholes and more

File photo: On Monday, March 3, 2025, Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes read a proclamation recognizing that Dixon is officially a POW/MIA City. The Jefferson Barracks POW/MIA Museum in Missouri gives these designations to towns that recognize and honor all U.S. service members who were captured by enemies or are missing in action during the country's conflicts. There are over 80,000 U.S. service members who are prisoners of war or missing in action. (Alex T. Paschal)

Read the transcript from our latest Talk-Line podcast where Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes discusses business in Dixon, the city budget, potholes and more.

Hughes discusses presentations made at the most recent Dixon City Council meeting from Lee County Industrial Development Association Director Tom Demmer on designated areas of business expansion in Dixon.

The presentations were on a specially designed list of areas in the state marketed through the state of Illinois. Other items discussed: the 2025 city budget now in place, work on the wastewater treatment plant and news of Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell’s retirement announcement.

