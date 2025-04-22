Dylan’s Journey: Rock Falls’ seniors to host fundraiser for classmate at Culver’s of Rock Falls

Culver’s of Rock Falls will host a share night from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 30, to benefit Dylan Wescott and his family as he recovers from a sports accident. (Photo contributed by the Wescott family)

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls High School’s senior class is inviting area residents to join them at Culver’s of Rock Falls to support fellow classmate Dylan Wescott’s healing journey.

Culver’s of Rock Falls will host a share night from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 30, when a percentage of sales and all cash donations will be donated by the Rock Falls senior class to Wescott and his family as he recovers from a sports accident.

“The senior class officers at RFHS decided we all wanted to do something to help a fellow classmate and his family during this difficult and life-changing time for them,” said Rock Falls High School Senior Class Vice President Addy Watts. “Being class vice president and also working at Rock Falls Culver’s, I was able to find a way where the entire community can get a great meal and donate to a good cause.”

Other ways the community can support Wescott is by joining his Facebook group called Dylan’s Journey. Through the Facebook group, friends and family can stay up to date on his journey, donate and participate in raffles and other events. People can also donate through his GoFundMe page at Fundraiser by Kim Kilday: Dylan’s Journey at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago.

“This truly was a team effort trying to plan the share night for Dylan and his family. I’m grateful for the fellow class officers and our adviser, Mindy Teske, for helping finalize a few things and are willing to work it,” Watts said. “I hope the entire community can find a time during that night to swing by and make a donation to the family!”

Wescott suffered a broken neck in a track meet accident that left him partially paralyzed March 15.

The injury happened when he was doing his practice run-throughs in the triple jump, competing at his first meet of the season at the Westwood Sports Complex, an indoor facility in Sterling.

During the run-through, Wescott tumbled forward headfirst into a padded brick wall.

He was just coming off basketball season with the Rockets, who finished their state run to the Elite Eight five days before the track and field meet. He also plays golf and has been a three-sport athlete throughout high school.

Dylan is the son of Brian and Nicol Wescott and has a sister, Madison. Brian works at the Candlelight Group and Nicol is a teacher at Southside Elementary School in Morrison. Madison is a senior at Northern Illinois University and will graduate in May.