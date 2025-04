FILE - Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (Andrew Medichini/AP)

DIXON — St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon will have a special service Tuesday, April 22, in remembrance of Pope Francis.

A Holy Hour for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m., according to the church’s website.

The church is located at 612 Highland Ave.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.