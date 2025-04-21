51st Dutch Days set for May 2-3 in Fulton

Youths dressed in authentic Dutch attire scrub the street with brooms before Fulton’s 50th annual Dutch Days parade at the 2024 Dutch Days. (Steve Siefken/Shaw Media)

FULTON – The 2025 theme for Dutch Days, which is May 2 and 3, is the celebration of de Immigrant, Fulton’s authentic working windmill.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of de Immigrant being up and running in Fulton and the 51st year of the festival.

Most events are Saturday, May 3, including children’s rides and activities, food stands, de Immigrant windmill tours, a tractor show, craft demonstrations, wooden shoe carving, Dutch klompen dancing, a Dutch costume fashion show, parade and presentations about Holland’s history and culture.

Children’s activities are a pedal tractor pull, Chalk the Dike, a petting zoo, train rides, bounce houses, wooden show races (shoes provided) and a gymnastics demonstration.

Street scrubbing

Volunteers will be scrubbing Fourth Street on Saturday, May 3, before the Dutch Days parade.

Scrubbers are asked to meet at the corner of 10th Avenue and Fourth Street (by the post office) between 2:10 and 2:25 p.m. to sign in and pick up brooms and buckets.

Street scrubbing begins at 2:30 p.m. To participate, you must be wearing a Dutch costume. Wooden shoes are preferred, although leather shoes are appropriate with some costumes.

There is a limited supply of brooms and buckets so please bring your own broom and metal bucket if you have them.

For more information, call Jill Nederhoff at 563-212-2250.

5K Run/Walk

The Dutch Days 5K Run/Walk will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 3.

Overall winners of the 5K Run will receive $50.

There also will be awards for first, second and third places in each age division for males and females: 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+.

5K registration is $35. Make checks payable to Fulton Dutch Days Committee. Mail to 1110 Third St., Fulton, IL 61252.

For questions, email dhogue@riverbendschools.net.

Race day registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at KT3, 912 Fourth St.

The course is a flat, scenic, riverview run on the bike path.

The kids’ run will start at 8 a.m. The fee is $10 no T-shirt, or $30 with T-shirt. Age groups are 3-8 years of age, 0.5 mile run; 8-14 years of age, 1 mile run.

The starting line for all races is at KT3. Snacks and drinks will be provided at KT3. Packet/shirt pickup will also be available Thursday, May 1, and Friday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the River Bend District Office, 1110 Third St., Fulton.

For schedule information, visit the Dutch Days Facebook page.