April 20, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Andy Jackson on upcoming Sinnissippi events

By John Sahly
Sterling’s Grant Hartman tees off on #5 Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Deer Valley.

File photo: Sterling’s Grant Hartman tees off on #5 Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Deer Valley. (Alex T. Paschal)

Read the transcript from our latest Talk-Line interview: Marketing Manager at Sinnissippi Centers of Dixon, Andy Jackson, on “Gathering for Good” and more.

Jackson discusses upcoming events including a Sinnissippi Centers Blood Drive April 22, the first “Gathering For Good” fundraiser at the Elks Club May 15 and the annual Sinnissippi Golf Open in August, plus a spotlight of April-Alcohol Awareness Month and how it ties into services offered for alcohol addiction and recovery.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Have a Question about this article?
RadioPodcastDixon
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.