Dixon’s Galena Avenue bridge site of Hands Off rally

DIXON — Hundreds lined the Galena Avenue bridge Saturday, April 19, 2025, as they took part in a Hands Off rally to protest the Trump administration. Groups all over the country are rallying against the current administration for what they see are anti-democracy practices.
Bree Hartman, 4, leads her family, twin sister Rae, mom Nadine and Myron Alderks during a Hands Off rally in Dixon Saturday, April 19, 2025. The group lined the edges of the Galena Avenue bridge voicing their opinion of President Trump and their feelings the administration is not following a democracy based government. (Alex T. Paschal)