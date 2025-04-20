April 20, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Dixon’s Galena Avenue bridge site of Hands Off rally

By Alex T. Paschal
Protestors line the edges of the Galena Avenue bridge in Dixon Saturday, April 19, 2025, voicing their opinion of President Trump and their feelings the administration is not following a Democracy based government.

Protestors line the edges of the Galena Avenue bridge in Dixon Saturday, April 19, 2025, voicing their opinion of President Trump and their feelings the administration is not following a democracy-based government. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Hundreds lined the Galena Avenue bridge Saturday, April 19, 2025, as they took part in a Hands Off rally to protest the Trump administration. Groups all over the country are rallying against the current administration for what they see are anti-democracy practices.

Image 1 of 9
Bree Hartman, 4, leads her family, twin sister Rae, mom Nadine and Myron Alderks during a Hands Off rally in Dixon Saturday, April 19, 2025. The group lined the edges of the Galena Avenue bridge voicing their opinion of President Trump and their feelings the administration is not following a Democracy based government.

Bree Hartman, 4, leads her family, twin sister Rae, mom Nadine and Myron Alderks during a Hands Off rally in Dixon Saturday, April 19, 2025. The group lined the edges of the Galena Avenue bridge voicing their opinion of President Trump and their feelings the administration is not following a democracy based government. (Alex T. Paschal)

Have a Question about this article?
DixonDonald TrumpSauk ValleyGovernment
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist/columnist for Sauk Valley Media