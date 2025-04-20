Dixon’s Galena Avenue bridge site of Hands Off rally

Protestors line the edges of the Galena Avenue bridge in Dixon Saturday, April 19, 2025, voicing their opinion of President Trump and their feelings the administration is not following a democracy-based government. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Hundreds lined the Galena Avenue bridge Saturday, April 19, 2025, as they took part in a Hands Off rally to protest the Trump administration. Groups all over the country are rallying against the current administration for what they see are anti-democracy practices.