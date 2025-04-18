April 18, 2025
Dixon School Board OKs new hires, retirements, resignations

By Charlene Bielema
Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

DIXON — The Dixon School Board on Wednesday, April 16, approved new hires, resignations and retirements. They include:

New hires

  • Adam Gerber, fourth grade special education resource teacher at Madison School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year
  • Grace Klein, agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Dixon High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year
  • Cameron Yeater, driver’s ed/physical education teacher at Dixon High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year
  • Carter Schlegel, third grade teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year
  • Julia Powers, lunchroom attendant at Madison School, effective May 1, 2025

Resignations

  • Amanda Spohn, principal’s secretary at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year
  • Erin Rogers, choir teacher at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year
  • Brittany Barlow, K-1st teacher at Dempsey Day School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year

Retirements

  • Dee Lahey, paraprofessional at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year

2024-25 Dixon High School coaches, activities

  • Brad Winterland, spring head strength coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Zack Heitz, spring assistant strength coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Nadia Wirchnianski, accompanist – two stipends, effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Heidi Spotts-Manthey, accompanist – one stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year

2024-25 coaching/activities resignations

  • Leslie Butler, DHS softball, effective March 19, 2025
  • Jon Empen, DHS football, effective immediately

