Dixon School Board OKs new hires, retirements, resignations

DIXON — The Dixon School Board on Wednesday, April 16, approved new hires, resignations and retirements. They include:
New hires
- Adam Gerber, fourth grade special education resource teacher at Madison School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year
- Grace Klein, agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Dixon High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year
- Cameron Yeater, driver’s ed/physical education teacher at Dixon High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year
- Carter Schlegel, third grade teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year
- Julia Powers, lunchroom attendant at Madison School, effective May 1, 2025
Resignations
- Amanda Spohn, principal’s secretary at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year
- Erin Rogers, choir teacher at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year
- Brittany Barlow, K-1st teacher at Dempsey Day School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year
Retirements
- Dee Lahey, paraprofessional at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year
2024-25 Dixon High School coaches, activities
- Brad Winterland, spring head strength coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Zack Heitz, spring assistant strength coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Nadia Wirchnianski, accompanist – two stipends, effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Heidi Spotts-Manthey, accompanist – one stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year
2024-25 coaching/activities resignations
- Leslie Butler, DHS softball, effective March 19, 2025
- Jon Empen, DHS football, effective immediately