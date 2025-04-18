Dixon School Board OKs new hires, retirements, resignations

DIXON — The Dixon School Board on Wednesday, April 16, approved new hires, resignations and retirements. They include:

New hires

Adam Gerber, fourth grade special education resource teacher at Madison School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year

Grace Klein, agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Dixon High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year

Cameron Yeater, driver’s ed/physical education teacher at Dixon High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year

Carter Schlegel, third grade teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year

Julia Powers, lunchroom attendant at Madison School, effective May 1, 2025

Resignations

Amanda Spohn, principal’s secretary at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year

Erin Rogers, choir teacher at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year

Brittany Barlow, K-1st teacher at Dempsey Day School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year

Retirements

Dee Lahey, paraprofessional at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year

2024-25 Dixon High School coaches, activities

Brad Winterland, spring head strength coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Zack Heitz, spring assistant strength coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Nadia Wirchnianski, accompanist – two stipends, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Heidi Spotts-Manthey, accompanist – one stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year

2024-25 coaching/activities resignations