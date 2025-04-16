Sterling graduate Lexi Rodriguez wins AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez talks to her teammates during a match against Texas A&M Corpus Christi in August 2024 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Athletics) (Garrett Hawkins/Garrett Hawkins)

Sterling graduate Lexi Rodriguez added another award to her decorated volleyball career on Tuesday. She became the first Nebraska volleyball player to win the prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award, and just the third volleyball player to earn the award in its 95-year history. Lauren Carlini (2016) and Kathryn Plummer (2018) also won the award.

The honor is given through a vote to recognize one of the nation’s best athletes at the Olympic, collegiate or similar elite level. The other finalists included Trey Augustine (Michigan State hockey), Cooper Flagg (Duke basketball), Ashton Jeanty (Boise State football), Lee Kiefer (USA fencing) and Ilia Malinin (USA figure skating).

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark won the award the previous two years.

HISTORY WRITTEN ✍️



Congratulations to @Alexis14Rod on being the first Husker to win the prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan award!



Rodriguez joins an elite group of athletes and is only the third volleyball player in history to earn the honor. pic.twitter.com/Q8NXTklUBl — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) April 15, 2025

Rodriguez accepted the award at the New York Athletic Club.

“This is such an incredible honor. I still can’t even believe that I’m standing in this room,” she said during her acceptance speech. “It’s just been an honor to be here with some amazing athletes.

“I’m grateful and I just want to say thank you to the Nebraska volleyball community and just the whole state of Nebraska.

“Lastly, I just want to say thank you to my family. They’ve been with me every step of the way and they’re my biggest supporters, my rock, and truly, they just mean the entire world to me.”

“I want to say 'thank you' to the whole state of Nebraska.



It is such an honor.” - @Alexis14Rod pic.twitter.com/145D9kHT2i — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) April 15, 2025

Rodriguez finished her college volleyball career as one of the best in Cornhuskers history. She is the program’s career digs leader, a four-time American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player or Libero of the Year three times.

She is also a three-time Academic All-American, including two first-team accolades.

Rodriguez played her first season professionally for LOVB Omaha, which finished as runner-up in the inaugural season of League One Volleyball.